DELEUM Bhd : First Interim single tier dividend of 1.40 sen

08/22/2019 | 06:13am EDT
Entitlement Details:
First Interim single tier dividend of 1.40 sen per ordinary share.
Entitlement Type:
First Interim Dividend
Entitlement Date and Time:
10/09/2019 04:00 PM
Year Ending/Period Ending/Ended Date:
31/12/2019
EX Date:
06/09/2019
To SCANS Date:
Payment Date:
20/09/2019
Interest Payment Period:
Rights Issue Price:
0.000
Trading of Rights Start On:
Trading of Rights End On:
Stock Par Value:
Share transfer book & register of members will be closed from to (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlements
A Depositor shall qualify for the entitlement in respect of:
- Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 10/09/2019 04:30 PM in respect of ordinary transfers.
- Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before in respect of express transfers.
- Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit.
- Securities not withdrawn from the Depositor's Securities Account as at .
- Securities bought on BMSB on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the BMSB.
Registrar's Name and Contact:
BOARDROOM SHARE REGISTRARS SDN BHDLevel 6, Symphony HousePusat Dagangan
Dana 1Jalan PJU 1A/4647301 Petaling JayaTel:0378490777Fax:0378418151
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

22/08/2019 05:59 PM

Attachments

Disclaimer

DELEUM Bhd published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:12:01 UTC
