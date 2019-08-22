DELEUM Bhd : First Interim single tier dividend of 1.40 sen

|
Entitlement Details:
First Interim single tier dividend of 1.40 sen per ordinary share.
Entitlement Type:
First Interim Dividend
Entitlement Date and Time:
10/09/2019 04:00 PM
Year Ending/Period Ending/Ended Date:
|
31/12/2019
EX Date:
06/09/2019
To SCANS Date:
Payment Date:
20/09/2019
Interest Payment Period:
Rights Issue Price:
0.000
Trading of Rights Start On:
Trading of Rights End On:
Stock Par Value:
Share transfer book & register of members will be closed from to (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlements
A Depositor shall qualify for the entitlement in respect of:
- Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 10/09/2019 04:30 PM in respect of ordinary transfers.
- Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before in respect of express transfers.
- Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit.
- Securities not withdrawn from the Depositor's Securities Account as at .
- Securities bought on BMSB on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the BMSB.
Registrar's Name and Contact:
BOARDROOM SHARE REGISTRARS SDN BHDLevel 6, Symphony HousePusat Dagangan
Dana 1Jalan PJU 1A/4647301 Petaling JayaTel:0378490777Fax:0378418151
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:
