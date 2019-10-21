Log in
DELEUM Bhd : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS (25,000 units Disposed)

10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT
5132 DELEUM DELEUM BHD
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS
NRIC/Passport No./Company No. : -
Nationality/Country of Incorporation : Malaysia
Address:
-
Descriptions (Class and Nominal Value):
Ordinary shares
Details of Changes
Date of Notice : 21/10/2019
Transactions:
No. Date Transaction Type No of Shares Price (RM)
1. 18/10/2019 Disposed 25,000 -
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred:
Disposal of shares in open market.
Nature of Interest:
Direct Interest
Consideration:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
No of Shares Held After Changes:
Direct : 1,585,998 shares (0.3950%)
Total : 1,585,998 shares
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

21/10/2019 05:09 PM


Ref Code: 201910213700058

Disclaimer

DELEUM Bhd published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:30:12 UTC
