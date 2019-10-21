DELEUM Bhd : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS (25,000 units Disposed)

5132 DELEUM DELEUM BHD

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Particulars of Director

Name : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS

NRIC/Passport No./Company No. : -

Nationality/Country of Incorporation : Malaysia

Address:

-

Descriptions (Class and Nominal Value):

Ordinary shares

Details of Changes

Date of Notice : 21/10/2019

Transactions:

No. Date Transaction Type No of Shares Price (RM)

1. 18/10/2019 Disposed 25,000 -

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred:

Disposal of shares in open market.

Nature of Interest:

Direct Interest

Consideration:

You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.

No of Shares Held After Changes:

Direct : 1,585,998 shares (0.3950%)

Total : 1,585,998 shares

Remarks:

You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.

To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access

the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com

Submitted By:





21/10/2019 05:09 PM









Ref Code: 201910213700058