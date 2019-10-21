DELEUM Bhd : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS (25,000 units Disposed)

5132 DELEUM DELEUM BHD
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
Name : ISHAK BIN IMAM ABAS
NRIC/Passport No./Company No. : -
Nationality/Country of Incorporation : Malaysia
Address:
-
Descriptions (Class and Nominal Value):
Ordinary shares
Details of Changes
Date of Notice : 21/10/2019
Transactions:
No. Date Transaction Type No of Shares Price (RM)
1. 18/10/2019 Disposed 25,000 -
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred:
Disposal of shares in open market.
Nature of Interest:
Direct Interest
Consideration:
No of Shares Held After Changes:
Direct : 1,585,998 shares (0.3950%)
Total : 1,585,998 shares
Remarks:
Submitted By:
21/10/2019 05:09 PM
Ref Code: 201910213700058
