DELIVERING GOOD RECOGNIZES WOMEN OF INSPIRATION

Delivering Good welcomed executives and personalities from the children’s, fashion, home, and related industries at its 13th annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon. The charity, headed by Lisa Gurwitch, President and CEO, and Andrea Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has distributed $1.9 billion in new apparel and goods to children and adults in need over the past 33 years.

This year’s annual luncheon, themed “Delivering Purpose”, celebrated the accomplishments and philanthropic achievements of the following exceptional women: Lece Lohr, President, Justice, subsidiary of ascena, retail group inc., Maria Montano, President/ Chief Executive Officer Officer, Gerber Childrenswear LLC and a special luncheon tribute to The Legacy of Edyth Bush, The Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation.

The afternoon focused on inspiring and empowering women and attendees to understand their purpose, with key remarks from Jennifer Dulski, Bestselling Author of Purposeful: Are You A Manager or A Movement Starter?. The Women of Inspiration luncheon, which took place at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, surpassed previous records with an attendance of over 400 guests and raised more than $425,000.

“It is an honor to recognize this year’s women of inspiration honorees for their exemplary leadership and commitment to helping Delivering Good continue its mission of helping people affected by poverty and disaster,” said Lisa Gurwitch, President & CEO of Delivering Good.

The luncheon theme was summed up when Maria Montano, President/Chief Executive Officer Officer, Gerber Childrenswear LLC, posed this question to the audience, “What could the world be if we all spent more time trying to help others tap into their gifts and dream bigger dreams?”

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children's industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults, and families facing poverty and disaster. Since 1985, over $1.9 billion of donated product has been distributed through our network of community partners. Follow Delivering Good on social media: @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Find out more online at http://www.delivering-good.org/.

A selection of captioned images from the Delivering Good Women of Inspiration Luncheon are available here: http://bit.ly/2MztuGH

