DELSEY CHATELET SOFT AIR brings elegance and sophistication to carry-on travel

Paris, France , Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY Paris, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is adding to their signature CHATELET HARDSIDE collection. Luxury, style and durability define these four new options that offer convenience for carry-on or weekend travel.

Vintage-chic DELSEY CHATELET





The four new softside carry-on options allow travelers to coordinate and complete their look while meeting the latest air travel regulations.

Vintage-chic DELSEY CHATELET embodies everything the brand is known for. The durable, lightweight bags are made of designer chevron-pattern fabric and vegan-leather trim to add a sophisticated French touch to any ensemble. The deluxe soft-touch interior is lined with rich Bordeaux fabric and features a removable organizational pouch. Each bag includes a hidden, zipped front pocket, making it easy to access documents and other items during travel. And a smart band at the back of each bag slides over the telescopic handle of a wheeled suitcase to make transport easy.

DELSEY CHATELET SOFT AIR includes the following pieces:

Shoulder Bag – easily carried over the shoulder, this tote is the perfect go-to for any escapade. It can also be used for business purposes or as an everyday bag. The interior comes equipped with 2 pockets as well as 2 padded sleeves for a laptop and a tablet, and a removable pouch for small accessories.

Backpack – the large, dual compartment makes it easy to transport anything, from books to electronics, to overnighter essentials! Adjustable shoulder straps ensure comfort during travel and a hidden zipped compartment on the back is the perfect secret spot to store valuables. For added security, both tablet and laptop sleeves can be accessed from the back of the backpack, located under the should straps.

Weekender Duffel – the large zippered opening creates a spacious interior equipped with a zippered pocket, a removable pouch for small accessories and a toiletry bag. A large zippered front pocket and two side pockets further accommodate last minute items. A removable and adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to carry when on the move. This duffel is perfect for any week-end getaway!

Two-Wheel Underseater – the newest travel trend, these bags are specifically designed to fit under the seat of most airplanes! The underseater has a roomy main compartment can fit a couple of outfits for a weekend get-away or a quick change upon arrival. Shoe pockets, a large zippered pocket and elastic straps in the interior make organizing and packing easy. The two-wheel trolley system is an excellent option when dashing through airports en route.

Perfect for back to school gifts, these four new bags are available in champagne or chocolate. Travelers can purchase them starting at a sale price of $139.99 directly at shop.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

