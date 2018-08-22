DELSEY Introduces COMETE 2.0 Collection

Paris, France, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY, the iconic French luggage brand celebrating over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is adding a fresh new line, DELSEY COMETE 2.0. This fully featured hard-side case is perfect for last minute adventures!

Dedicated to making travel seamless, DELSEY created COMETE 2.0 to provide travelers with a collection that is stylish, durable and affordable. True to their Parisian roots, the COMETE 2.0 collection is named after the French word for comet, evoking visions of weightlessness, speed and movement, which is the spirit DELSEY was inspired by when creating this collection.

Constructed of ABS/PC blend, DELSEY COMETE 2.0 is impact resistant to withstand any rough travels. Double spinner wheels assure travelers that they will be able to have multidirectional mobility, while keeping zero weight on their arm. The 24” and 28” spinners for this collection have two carry handles (a top and a side) for extra comfort when moving packed bags. Available in three vibrant colors - anthracite, plum or steel blue - DELSEY COMETE 2.0 is truly an out of this world look!

Inside, the DELSEY COMETE 2.0 collection has a split book opening that makes packing easy and organized. The interior also offers elastic straps and a mesh divider to minimize the shifting of contents during travel. This hard-side case is also expandable, so travelers can accommodate souvenirs and other items they accumulate along the way. For added security, DELSEY COMETE 2.0 includes interlocking zippers.

With the carry-on retailing at $180, DELSEY COMETE 2.0 is the perfect entry level case for any worldly traveler.

For more information, visit shop.delsey.com

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travelers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognized by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com