DELSEY reveals MONTROUGE, just in time for Mother's Day

Paris , France, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY Paris, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has just revealed the MONTROUGE collection in time for Mother’s Day! Designed for women, DELSEY MONTROUGE merges innovation and esthetics in a collection so complete it can take women anywhere.

DELSEY MONTROUGE lifestyle





With Mother’s Day just around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect way to honor the one who has loved and cared for them their entire lives. And there is no better way to do that than with a gift that will be used year after year, helping the most exigent Moms stay organized! DELSEY MONTROUGE is designed to accompany women on life’s adventures, so that they can travel seamlessly with an open heart and peace of mind.

Elegant, functional and lightweight, MONTROUGE showcases the DELSEY savoir faire in a sophisticated style that includes a supple soft-side exterior balanced with gold metal and vegan leather accents for a refined, distinctly feminine look. Understanding her diverse needs, DELSEY created options for every mother:

For the Mom who loves to fly: DELSEY MONTROUGE carry-on, a lightweight upright with a place for everything.

For the Mom who wants it all: DELSEY MONTROUGE checked bag, a larger upright designed to fit everything and be checked in at the airport or stored in the trunk of a car, for endless road trips.

For the Mom who wants a weekend getaway: DELSEY MONTROUGE carry-on duffle bag, filled with exterior and interior pockets, perfect for an overnight trip.

For the Mom who needs to be hands-free: DELSEY MONTROUGE back-pack can go anywhere, from the gym to the library and the mall! With a padded lap-top sleeve and three exterior pockets, its easy to stay organized on the go.

For the Mom who wants her beauty gear: DELSEY MONTROUGE beauty case is designed for make-up, creams and toiletries galore! With elastic straps to hold bottles, and a built-in mirror, the beauty case will be Moms new BFF!

In line with DELSEY’s desire to make Mom’s life easier, the duffle bag, back-pack and beauty case include a smart band to slide over the tubes of a rolling luggage. The MONTROUGE carry-on duffle and backpack offer a wide-mouth opening making it easy to access everything. And the soft-side collection offers a non-stop array of pockets and places to pack.

Understanding the way women pack, DELSEY designed the MONTROUGE checked bag to keep her items organized. It opens in a unique 50/50 clam-shell style, previously limited to hard-side cases, with two distinct packing compartments making it easy to separate clothes from shoes and outerwear. Each side also offers the DELSEY-exclusive removable zip-lining, to keep the bag clean and fresh, year after year!

DELSEY is dedicated to keeping precious items safe so that travelers can embark on each adventure with an open heart and peace of mind. The MONTROUGE collection includes a TSA combination lock as well as the DELSEY patented SECURITECH® technology which is 3 times more break-in resistant than a standard zipper. The elegant trolley system includes an anti-slip handle while four double-spinner wheels ensure smooth movement while dashing across the airport from check-in to gate!

Already available in black, DELSEY MONTROUGE will be available in sage green this May.

Travelers can purchase them directly at www.shop.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.



