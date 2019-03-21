DELSEY reveals the ultimate luggage for winter gear!

Paris , France, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has just revealed the best way to pack winter gear. HYPERGLIDEis a light weight, durable collection with spacious compartments that accommodate jackets, snow pants and sweaters to accompany adventurers on their winter getaways!



Made of DuraTec™, HYPERGLIDE offers the maximum protection DELSEY is recognized for, with minimal weight. For skiers and snowboarders, this means a case that will withstand the roughest rides to the steepest slopes! Adventurers can jam their biggest boots and parkas and into this flexible soft-side case, which will protect their precious items when being jammed into a trunk, the back of the bus, or checked in-flight. And to ensure travelers do not exceed the standard restriction for checked luggage, HYPERGLIDE is equipped with the DELSEY exclusive and patented Overweight Indicator, which alerts travelers when their bags surpass the 50-pound limit.



There’s something to be said for having a place for everything and everything in its place DELSEY HYPERGLIDE empowers travelers to do just that. The zipped pockets on the interior and exterior divide travel documents and accessories for easy sorting. A removable tri-fold organizer for toiletries, ski goggles, jewelry and other items conveniently snaps out of the case and can be hung in a bedroom or bathroom, keeping items handy and easy to repack.



Comfort and mobility are what DELSEY HYPERGLIDE is all about. The silent-core™, dual-density wheels use an interior hard layer of rubber for durability and an exterior soft layer of rubber to adhere to the ground for a smooth and silent ride. DELSEY also added a soft-touch telescopic handle, for optimal mobility that feels good.



This six-piece soft-side collection offers a case for everyone. From the latest under-seater, designed specifically for convenient air travel, to the sought after wheeled garment bag created to transport formal wear, on or off the ski hill, DELSEY HYPERGLIDE also includes the standard carry-on and upright bags. The collection, available in teal or black, offers incredible value with the carry-on spinner retailing for $300.



ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.







Delsey Hyperglide Suitcase





