DENMAT INTRODUCES A NEW HARD SURFACE CLEANSER

Lompoc, CA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), today announced that it has launched a new hard surface cleanser to compliment the recently launched hand sanitizer in the newly created Infection Control category of products. Formulated with 1.5% bleach and a powerful surfactant for removing dirt and grime, DenMat’s Hard Surface Cleanser is safe and effective in the removal of germs and viruses from multiple hard, nonporous surfaces such as marble, tile, plastic, fiberglass and metal.

“Our new Hard Surface Cleanser is the second product in our newly created Infection Control category,” said David Casper, CEO for DenMat Holdings, LLC. “The demand for this product was made evident by the myriad of customers who are buying our recently introduced Hand Sanitizer. As was the case with the sanitizer, DenMat has the ingredients and manufacturing capability already in place, so this was a natural addition to our product line."

DenMat released its 80% ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer on March 30th. Dental practices have demonstrated the need for sanitizer and various infection products over the last several months, and DenMat has leveraged its manufacturing facility in Lompoc, California to address customer demand for these products.

The Hard Surface Cleanser features a mild lemon scent to deodorize while cleaning and is ideal for use on a variety of surfaces. Packaged in 32 ounce spray bottles, the cleanser is available to dentists at denmat.com/stayhealthy and to consumers at denmat.com/germfree.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

