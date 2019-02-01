DENTSPLY CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



Dentsply investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dentsply-sirona-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

