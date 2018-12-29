Log in
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

12/29/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Dentsply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply's shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsply-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-dentsply-sirona-inc---xray-300771351.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
