DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014
and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of
New York.
About the Lawsuit
Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative
information to investors, including that it was the subject of an
investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of
its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and
it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.
On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.
The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply
Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.
