Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Dentsply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and it was recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aChina mulls further opening up financial markets
AQ
12:19aNVIDIA : Viva Las Vegas! We're Leaving CES 2019 Laden with Awards
PU
12:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : How our youngsters benefited from Dubai
PU
12:02aJOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Notifies Investors of Class Actions Against Sogou Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., and Ternium S.A.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
01/11EASY REPAY FINANCE & INVESTMENT : appoints Siu Yeuk Hung Clara as CEO
AQ
01/11Sloping off for winter
AQ
01/11INTERNATIONAL : Goldman cautious on outlook for Sa Sa
AQ
01/11TENARIS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
PR
01/11APHRIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA
BU
01/11WELBILT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
4APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
5FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.