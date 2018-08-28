Log in
DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
08/28/2018 | 12:45pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEPFA BANK plc / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
28.08.2018 / 12:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEPFA BANK plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018 English: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEPFA BANK plc
1, Commons Street
Dublin 1
Ireland
Internet: www.depfa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718067  28.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
