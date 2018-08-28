DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEPFA BANK plc / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
DEPFA BANK plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018
English: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations
