DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/28/2019 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEPFA BANK plc / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2019 / 12:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEPFA BANK plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019 English: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEPFA BANK plc
Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
D01 P767 Dublin 1
Ireland
Internet: www.depfa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864613  28.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
