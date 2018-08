DEPFA FUNDING II LP (-)

DEPFA FUNDING II LP: DEPFA FUNDING II: Unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at 30th June 2018



31-Aug-2018 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RIS Announcement for immediate release DEPFA FUNDING II: Unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at 30th June 2018 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do