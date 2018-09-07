Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:40am CEST

DEPFA FUNDING IV LP (IRSH)
DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions

07-Sep-2018 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS

 

 

For immediate release

 

Date: 7th September 2018

 

DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions

 

Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding IV LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 21st September 2018, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144)

Rachel.martin@depfa.com

 

 

Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056)

Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com

 
ISIN: XS0291655727
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 54930018SQSTDBOX0218
Sequence No.: 5982
EQS News ID: 721639

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting
PU
12:12pTENDER DOCUMENTATION FOR OPEN PROCESS : 4O-AOM HEAVY MAINTENANCE (.doc) Prilozi: 1 (.pdf), 2 (.pdf), 3 (.pdf), 4 (.pdf), 5 (.pdf) i 6 (.pdf)
PU
12:12pKIER : construction Scotland secures trio of wins for specialist mental healthcare facilities
PU
12:12pTHE NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW 500X IS NOW ON AIR : a journey through time to discover that the future is already here
PU
12:12pSEARS HOMETOWN & OUTLET STORES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pTHE HUMAN TOUCH : meeting clinical needs in IBD research
PU
12:12pGENERAL FINANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pVANECK MERK GOLD TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.