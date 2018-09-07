ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS

For immediate release

Date: 7th September 2018

DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions

Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding IV LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 21st September 2018, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above.

