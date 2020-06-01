DEPOTS STOCK LEVEL FOR PMS AS AT 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS

ZONE STOCK LEVEL (LTRS) NO. OF DEPOTS Truck-out for 29th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck) Truck-out for 28th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck) Vol. Truck out for 29th May 2020 (LTRS) Vol. Truck out for 28th May 2020 (LTRS) LAGOS 597,226,477 54 1,576 940 52,019,000 31,012,000 CALABAR / EKET 88,475,000 31 223 179 7,352,000 5,905,000 WARRI 238,569,408 24 572 535 18,880,656 17,666,538 PH 129,285,000 12 238 186 7,863,000 6,133,000 OWERRI 32,356,000 2 0 70 0 2,309,000 KADUNA 27,222,000 3 0 0 0 0 ABUJA 69,290,948 4 0 0 0 0 MAIDUGURI 20,594,758 3 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 1,203,019,591 133 2,610 1,910 86,114,656 63,025,538

PMS VESSEL DISCHARGED FIGURES AS AT 0600hrs of 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS

ZONE PMS DISCHARGED (LTRS) NO. OF PMS VESSELS LAGOS 69,989,000 7 PORT HARCOURT 0 0 WARRI 42,804,136 2 CALABAR / EKET 0 0 TOTAL 112,793,136 9

LIFTABLE PMS STOCK LEVEL AS AT 06oohrs of 30th May2020 AT ZONES

ZONE STOCK LEVEL (LTRS) NO. OF DEPOTS LAGOS 594,264,477 25 CALABAR /EKET 88,160,000 7 WARRI 238,482,244 13 PORT HARCOURT 129,167,000 7 OWERRI 29,752,000 1 KADUNA 27,222,000 1 TOTAL 1,107,047,721 54

As at 30th May 2020, the cumulative depot stock of PMS at the depots was 1,203,019,591 litres (combined PMS stock owned by PPMC, MAJOR and INDEPENDENT Marketers) vis-à-vis 1,175,902,795 litres on 29th May 2020 indicating an increase of depot PMS stock due to vessel discharges and truck out activities (Table A and B) respectively at the depots.

Applying the estimated daily national demand of 38,200,000 (thirty-eight million two hundred thousand) litres, available depot PMS stock of 1,203,019,591 litres is sufficient for 31 days.