DEPOTS STOCK LEVEL FOR PMS AS AT 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS
06/01/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
ZONE
STOCK LEVEL (LTRS)
NO. OF DEPOTS
Truck-out for 29th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck)
Truck-out for 28th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck)
Vol. Truck out for 29th May 2020 (LTRS)
Vol. Truck out for 28th May 2020 (LTRS)
LAGOS
597,226,477
54
1,576
940
52,019,000
31,012,000
CALABAR / EKET
88,475,000
31
223
179
7,352,000
5,905,000
WARRI
238,569,408
24
572
535
18,880,656
17,666,538
PH
129,285,000
12
238
186
7,863,000
6,133,000
OWERRI
32,356,000
2
0
70
0
2,309,000
KADUNA
27,222,000
3
0
0
0
0
ABUJA
69,290,948
4
0
0
0
0
MAIDUGURI
20,594,758
3
0
0
0
0
TOTAL
1,203,019,591
133
2,610
1,910
86,114,656
63,025,538
PMS VESSEL DISCHARGED FIGURES AS AT 0600hrs of 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS
ZONE
PMS DISCHARGED (LTRS)
NO. OF PMS VESSELS
LAGOS
69,989,000
7
PORT HARCOURT
0
0
WARRI
42,804,136
2
CALABAR / EKET
0
0
TOTAL
112,793,136
9
LIFTABLE PMS STOCK LEVEL AS AT 06oohrs of 30th May2020 AT ZONES
ZONE
STOCK LEVEL (LTRS)
NO. OF DEPOTS
LAGOS
594,264,477
25
CALABAR /EKET
88,160,000
7
WARRI
238,482,244
13
PORT HARCOURT
129,167,000
7
OWERRI
29,752,000
1
KADUNA
27,222,000
1
TOTAL
1,107,047,721
54
As at 30th May 2020, the cumulative depot stock of PMS at the depots was 1,203,019,591 litres (combined PMS stock owned by PPMC, MAJOR and INDEPENDENT Marketers) vis-à-vis 1,175,902,795 litres on 29th May 2020 indicating an increase of depot PMS stock due to vessel discharges and truck out activities (Table A and B) respectively at the depots.
Applying the estimated daily national demand of 38,200,000 (thirty-eight million two hundred thousand) litres, available depot PMS stock of 1,203,019,591 litres is sufficient for 31 days.
Disclaimer
Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 17:10:02 UTC
