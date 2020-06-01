Log in
DEPOTS STOCK LEVEL FOR PMS AS AT 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS

06/01/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

DEPOTS STOCK LEVEL FOR PMS AS AT 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS

ZONE

STOCK LEVEL (LTRS)

NO. OF DEPOTS

Truck-out for 29th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck)

Truck-out for 28th May 2020 (33,000 ltrs/truck)

Vol. Truck out for 29th May 2020 (LTRS)

Vol. Truck out for 28th May 2020 (LTRS)

LAGOS

597,226,477

54

1,576

940

52,019,000

31,012,000

CALABAR / EKET

88,475,000

31

223

179

7,352,000

5,905,000

WARRI

238,569,408

24

572

535

18,880,656

17,666,538

PH

129,285,000

12

238

186

7,863,000

6,133,000

OWERRI

32,356,000

2

0

70

0

2,309,000

KADUNA

27,222,000

3

0

0

0

0

ABUJA

69,290,948

4

0

0

0

0

MAIDUGURI

20,594,758

3

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

1,203,019,591

133

2,610

1,910

86,114,656

63,025,538

PMS VESSEL DISCHARGED FIGURES AS AT 0600hrs of 30th May 2020 AT DEPOTS

ZONE

PMS DISCHARGED (LTRS)

NO. OF PMS VESSELS

LAGOS

69,989,000

7

PORT HARCOURT

0

0

WARRI

42,804,136

2

CALABAR / EKET

0

0

TOTAL

112,793,136

9

LIFTABLE PMS STOCK LEVEL AS AT 06oohrs of 30th May2020 AT ZONES

ZONE

STOCK LEVEL (LTRS)

NO. OF DEPOTS

LAGOS

594,264,477

25

CALABAR /EKET

88,160,000

7

WARRI

238,482,244

13

PORT HARCOURT

129,167,000

7

OWERRI

29,752,000

1

KADUNA

27,222,000

1

TOTAL

1,107,047,721

54

As at 30th May 2020, the cumulative depot stock of PMS at the depots was 1,203,019,591 litres (combined PMS stock owned by PPMC, MAJOR and INDEPENDENT Marketers) vis-à-vis 1,175,902,795 litres on 29th May 2020 indicating an increase of depot PMS stock due to vessel discharges and truck out activities (Table A and B) respectively at the depots.

Applying the estimated daily national demand of 38,200,000 (thirty-eight million two hundred thousand) litres, available depot PMS stock of 1,203,019,591 litres is sufficient for 31 days.

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 17:10:02 UTC
