DERMA E : Launches Line of Blue Light Shielding Products

02/25/2020 | 12:02pm EST

New products will fight signs of aging attributed to use of digital devices

DERMA E, a leading natural, proven clean beauty skincare brand, has launched a new line of Blue Light Shielding products designed to fight the signs of aging attributed to the use of digital devices in our highly digital world.

The new Purify + Shield line has launched with two innovative products to shield skin from blue light exposure caused by digital devices. These new, clean formulas are infused with trending adaptogens and nutrient-rich ingredients like Lutein (to help boost skins defenses from environmental aggressors while neutralizing the look of photo-aging and uneven skin tone), Blue Green Algae (reducing free radical damage), and Activated Charcoal (to purify and detoxify the skin), making them must-haves for today’s natural consumers living in a digital age. The new Blue Light Shield Concentrated Serum is available in a modern gel format for immediate absorption and will retail for $22.50, and the new Blue Light Shield Spray, with its continuous spray technology, will retail for $16.95.

What is blue light?

Blue light, also known as high-energy visible light (HEV), is present everywhere in our environment. When outdoors, light from the sun travels through the atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths collide with the air molecules and cause blue light to scatter everywhere, this is what makes the sky blue. In its natural form, the body uses blue light from the sun to regulate your natural sleep and wake cycles. Blue light also helps boost alertness, heighten reaction times, elevate moods, and increase the feeling of well-being.

While the sun is the major source of blue light, HEV is also present and emitted from our phones, computers, tablets, and fluorescent and LED lights. 60% of us spend more than 6 hours a day in front of a digital device and reach for our phones up to 150 times per day. And like any form of UV light, excessive amounts of artificial blue light emitted from our digital devices can cause inflammation, free radicals and a compromised skin barrier.

Why should we be concerned about blue light exposure?

There is visible light and then there’s invisible light. Visible light is the light that you can see, such as sunlight or the light from your tablet or mobile phone. Invisible light however, cannot be seen with the naked eye, such as UVA and UVB rays. If you look at a diagram of the light spectrum you’ll see that the wavelengths of UVA and UVB rays vary from 100nm to 400nm. The next color of the spectrum is blue light, with a wavelength ranging from 380nm to 500nm. Blue light with a wavelength between 380nm and 400nm is harmful to your skin.

Blue light waves are amongst the shortest, highest energy wavelengths in the visible light spectrum. Because they are shorter, these HEV lights flicker more easily than longer, weaker wavelengths. This flickering and glaring may be one of the causes of eyestrains, headaches, and physical and mental fatigue caused by many hours sitting in front of the computer.

Blue light and skin aging.

Although digital devices emit only a fraction of the amount of radiation as the sun, the difference is that our digital devices are closer to us than the sun, their usage is more frequent, and the constant up-close exposure matters. Excessive amounts of artificial blue light can cause inflammation, free radicals and a compromised barrier that can cause photo-aging (aging through light) in the digital age.

Derma E Purify + Shield products retail at ULTA stores & ULTA.com as well as on dermae.com and will expand into more major retailers this year.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com


© Business Wire 2020
