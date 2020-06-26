DFCC Bank : hosts 64th AGM & EGM virtually aligned with the Bank's Digital Transformation

24 June 2020, Colombo: The Bank for Everyone, DFCC Bank, hosted its 64 th Annual General Meeting

(AGM) & Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on the 24 th of June 2020, seamlessly on a virtual

platform aligned to Bank's goal of being the most customer centric and digitally enabled bank by 2025.

The AGM & EGM was hosted from the DFCC Bank Head Office Auditorium with shareholders

connecting virtually through Zoom in adherence to the government protocol and health guidelines to

prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual AGM & EGM facilitated shareholders to interact with the proceedings and vote remotely

online which delivered instant results with secure access and tracked delivery whilst maintaining

complete confidentiality.

Expressing his views DFCC Bank CEO, Lakshman Silva stated, "We are proud to be the only bank that

has transformed seamlessly from being a development bank to now functioning as a full service

commercial bank. Our strong foundation, stability and the expertise of the senior management have

aided us to work towards technological transformation whilst developing deeper relationships with all

stakeholders. We believe that DFCC has also adjusted well to the new normal in banking, gaining trust

and confidence by all our stakeholders because of our undeterred services and constant evolution"

About DFCC

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank that offers a gamut of commercial and development

banking services. The Bank was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka and

was also positioned amongst Brand Finance's Top 100 Most Valuable Brands, 2020. DFCC Bank is rated

A+(lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.