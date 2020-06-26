Log in
DFCC Bank : hosts 64th AGM & EGM virtually aligned with the Bank's Digital Transformation

06/26/2020 | 08:39am EDT

24 June 2020, Colombo: The Bank for Everyone, DFCC Bank, hosted its 64 th Annual General Meeting
(AGM) & Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on the 24 th of June 2020, seamlessly on a virtual
platform aligned to Bank's goal of being the most customer centric and digitally enabled bank by 2025.

The AGM & EGM was hosted from the DFCC Bank Head Office Auditorium with shareholders
connecting virtually through Zoom in adherence to the government protocol and health guidelines to
prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual AGM & EGM facilitated shareholders to interact with the proceedings and vote remotely
online which delivered instant results with secure access and tracked delivery whilst maintaining
complete confidentiality.

Expressing his views DFCC Bank CEO, Lakshman Silva stated, "We are proud to be the only bank that
has transformed seamlessly from being a development bank to now functioning as a full service
commercial bank. Our strong foundation, stability and the expertise of the senior management have
aided us to work towards technological transformation whilst developing deeper relationships with all
stakeholders. We believe that DFCC has also adjusted well to the new normal in banking, gaining trust
and confidence by all our stakeholders because of our undeterred services and constant evolution"

About DFCC

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank that offers a gamut of commercial and development
banking services. The Bank was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka and
was also positioned amongst Brand Finance's Top 100 Most Valuable Brands, 2020. DFCC Bank is rated
A+(lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:38:06 UTC
