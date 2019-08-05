Log in
DFG Investment Advisers Appoints Timothy Milton Partner

08/05/2019

Eduardo Cabral Joins Firm as Managing Director

DFG Investment Advisers, Inc. (“DFG” or the “firm”), a leading alternative credit asset manager with approximately $6.1 billion in assets under management, today announced that Timothy Milton has been promoted to Partner. Since joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Milton has been responsible for the management of the Vibrant Capital CLO platform in his capacity as Co-Portfolio Manager.

In addition, Eduardo Cabral has joined DFG’s credit research team as a Managing Director. Mr. Cabral’s appointment follows DFG’s hiring of 18-year industry veteran John Hwang in May and further underscores the firm’s commitment to investing in its credit research effort to support the growth and performance of the Vibrant CLO platform. Roberta Goss, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Vibrant CLO platform, has decided to leave the firm to join another credit platform.

“Tim has been invaluable in the growth of the Vibrant CLO franchise over the past five years and I am excited to welcome him to the DFG partnership. His extensive sell-side trading experience has been embedded deeply in the DFG investment culture and his drive and energy are the critical characteristics we look for in our partners,” said Oliver E. Wriedt, Chief Executive Officer of DFG. “His deep understanding of the leveraged finance markets, strong industry relationships and commitment to managing investments for total return have differentiated our platform and allowed it to be recognized for consistent par build and active portfolio management. We are committed to promoting talent from within as we grow our business and look forward to Tim’s ongoing contributions.”

Volkan Kurtas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of DFG, added, “DFG is dedicated to a structured investment process based on deep fundamental research, and Tim and I are thrilled to be working closely with Eddie and John as they lead our credit research efforts.”

Mr. Wriedt concluded, “We are grateful for Roberta’s contributions to the firm and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Mr. Cabral was trained as a financial analyst in the Merchant Banking Group of Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. before joining GoldenTree Asset Management as a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager in 2002. After 6 years at GoldenTree, Mr. Cabral spent 3 years as a Senior Investing Analyst in the Bank Loan Distressed Investing Group at Goldman Sachs & Co. Since 2011, he has been a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at long/short funds focused on fundamental investing across debt and equity.

About DFG Investment Advisers, Inc.

Founded in 2006, DFG is a leading New York-based alternative credit asset management firm. The firm is majority employee-owned and manages approximately $6.1 billion in corporate and structured credit assets via commingled funds, separate accounts and collateralized loan obligations as of August 2019. For more information, please visit www.dfgia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
