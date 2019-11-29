DFM Dongfeng Motor : BBC programme presents an opportunity

Friday, 29 November, 2019

By UFU policy and technical manager, James McCluggage

In my previous policy manager blog, I asked the question, 'how does the agri industry as a whole start to present a positive narrative around red meat?' With a focus on key areas that we're being continually challenged on such as nutrition, environment and animal welfare.

Following on from the BBC's programme 'Meat a Threat to our Planet?', I firmly believe it must be used in a positive light as it provides a great advert for local Farm Quality Assured red meat.

65% of UK farmland is best suited for growing grass. UK beef has a greenhouse gas footprint 2.5 times lower than the global average. Grazing livestock on it allows us to turn inedible grass into high high-quality, nutrient rich beef and lamb products. There are no bad foods, there are however, bad diets. Red meat has become vilified when in fact it is one of the finest proteins that exists. We effectively need to get our key market, which is the British public, behind us.

Without question our production systems in the UK are more sustainable than those exposed in the BBC programme. Farming has shaped our landscape in Northern Ireland creating different environments which support our economy, rural communities, tourism and recreation. Local farmers manage approximately 78% of the total NI land area of 1.35m ha and not only help to manage the environment but produce high-quality, safe and affordable food.

When purchasing meat, consumers must ask more questions about provenance. Local beef and sheep farmers deserve loyalty from consumers for their commitment and dedication to upholding the highest production standards regarding animal welfare and environment. Not to mention producing Farm Quality Assured meat that consumers can enjoy without worrying about how it was produced or where it came from.

The BBC programme also puts a strong emphasis on the UK Government. We need government to support UK farmers and not import product into the UK that would be illegal to produce here or would be against societies values in the UK. The programme highlighted how important it is that the Government does not do trade deals with countries that have lower environmental standards than the UK.

My take home message is, we must put the positive spin on such stories. We as farmers expect the levy bodies to do the marketing work, however, we grassroots farmers have the ability to market our farming industry for what it really is. Numerous stakeholders in the agri industry don't have deep enough pockets to run exclusive marketing campaigns. However, the majority of the youth in the agri industry have smart phones and social media platforms that we can tell and share stories on. We need the next generation to tell our local, good news, farming story. Smart phones give us immense power that is as valuable as multi-million advertising budgets.

It cannot be underestimated how fascinated the general public are with the agri food industry. Other parties have been manipulating the story and we have not had the chance to tell our side of the tale. There is a massive captive audience out there to win, so let's go and grasp it with both hands before others with conflicting opinions do.