DFM Dongfeng Motor : UFU launch silage competition

Friday, 29 November, 2019

The Ulster Farmers' Union and United Feeds, are proud to launch the 28th annual silage competition. After a successful partnership last year with United Feeds, who brought a new focus to the competition on improving the silage produced in Northern Ireland, it is expected there will be a further increase in entry numbers this year.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said, 'We welcome the return of United Feeds commitment to our silage competition. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels but also encourages its members to improve year on year. Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector.'

United Feeds sales manager, Clarence Calderwood said, 'We believe that the UFU silage competition fits in with our aims as a feed supplier. We encourage our customers to be producing top quality silage and work hard to help them do this. The education element is important, and we will be working together with the UFU across the competition to assist their members to continue to produce better silage.'

Caption:United Feeds sales manager, Clarence Calderwood pictured with UFU membership director, Derek Lough.