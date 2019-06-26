Log in
DFRG, PCMI and RTEC Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

06/26/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DFRG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Del Frisco’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of L Catterton. Shareholders of Del Frisco’s will receive $8.00 in cash for each share of Del Frisco’s. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PCMIregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PCM’s agreement to be acquired by acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pcm-inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rudolph’s agreement to merge with Nanometrics Incorporated. Shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rudolph-technologies-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
