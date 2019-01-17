DFW Airport Earns Air Transport World's 2019 Global Airport of the Year

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport has been recognized as the 2019 Airport of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW), the leading media brand serving the global airline and commercial air transport industry for more than 50 years. The coveted honor recognizes DFW's innovation in providing a world-class customer experience, global leadership in sustainability, cost effective and efficient operations, excellent partnership with airlines, and collaboration with local communities to further develop the economic benefits of aviation in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized as Air Transport World's Global Airport of the Year, and it's a credit to the nearly 2000 employees of DFW Airport, who continually go above and beyond to take care of customers, address the needs of stakeholders, and engage with our surrounding communities," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. "DFW is experiencing the fastest growth in more than a decade, and we see it as an opportunity to welcome the world to the Dallas Fort Worth region and advance the innovation and collaboration that deliver for our customers and make our communities stronger."

"This honor is yet another major acknowledgment that DFW Airport is a growth engine for Dallas and all of our regional partners," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. "I may be biased, but I think this is the best international airport in the United States and we have seen in recent years that the world is taking notice. Businesses are moving to Dallas-Fort Worth at an astonishing rate, and most of them acknowledge the number of destinations and non-stop flights from DFW as a key part of their decision."

"The recognition of DFW as Airport of the Year demonstrates how the Airport and our region can achieve success on a global scale," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "The Airport Board of Directors and the DFW team laid out a strategic plan several years ago, planning for the future, and they have delivered their vision for transforming travel."

For 45 years, the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards have recognized the best businesses and people in aviation. DFW joins an exclusive list of global gateway airports that have recently won Airport of the Year, including Hong Kong International Airport, London Heathrow and Singapore-Changi Airport.

"Dallas Fort Worth International Airport truly stood out for its innovation, operational excellence and focus on serving its customers—passengers and airlines," said Karen Walker, Editor-in-Chief, ATW. "DFW has invested in infrastructure and technology to improve its facilities, efficiencies and sustainability, all the time continuing its operations as a global mega-hub. DFW richly deserves to be recognized as the 2019 ATW Airport of the Year."

In 2019, DFW anticipates serving an average of nearly 200,000 customers per day with new domestic and international destinations and nearly 1900 flights per day. In 2018, the Airport achieved several milestones.

Announced 28 new destinations, offering more domestic destinations than any other U.S. airport

Announced nine new international flights, doubling its European destinations and frequencies since 2015

Completed a $2 billion renovation and renewal of three legacy terminals

renovation and renewal of three legacy terminals Achieved carbon neutral accreditation for the third straight year, the largest carbon neutral airport in the world

Led innovation in the terminals with electrochromic glass technology, the new and improved "Experience Hub" and a biometric technology pilot program

ATW will formally recognize DFW Airport and all award winners at a ceremony on March 26. For more information about these awards, the ceremony and the winners in other categories, visit awards.atwonline.com.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 182 domestic and 62 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

