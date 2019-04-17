DGCX Dubai Gold mmodities Exchange : Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

|
Notice No.: TRDG-2019-021
|
Issue Date: 17 April 2019
Subject: Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract
Notice to all Members,
Subject: Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract
Pursuant to DGCX By-Laws, Clearing Rules of DCCC, Notice No. TRDG-2017-034 dated November 13, 2017, the Exchange shall affect an early 'Cash Only Settlement' of the below SSF cash settled Futures Contract in accordance with the rights issue announcement made by the underlying equity company, Bharti Airtel LTD.
Rights Ratio : 19:67
Ex-Date: April 23, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original-
|
|
|
Amended-
|
|
|
Early Cash
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Only
|
|
|
|
|
Futures Symbol
|
|
|
Contract Month
|
|
|
Last Day
|
|
|
Last Day
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Trading
|
|
|
of Trading
|
|
|
|
|
(Multiplier)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190425
|
|
25-Apr-19
|
|
22-April-191
|
|
22-April-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190530
|
|
30-May-19
|
|
22-April-191
|
|
22-April-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190627
|
|
27-Jun-19
|
|
22-April-191
|
|
22-April-19
|
10
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL_F
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190425-
|
|
25-Apr-19
|
22-April-191
|
|
22-April-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
20190530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190530-
|
|
30-May-19
|
22-April-191
|
|
22-April-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
20190627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The new SSF Contracts with the adjusted Settlement Price shall be available for trading from April 23, 2019 onwards as provided below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First day of
|
|
|
Last Day
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Futures Symbol
|
|
|
Contract Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading
|
|
|
of Trading
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Multiplier)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190425-CA
|
|
23-Apr-19
|
|
25-Apr-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190530-CA
|
|
23-Apr-19
|
|
30-May-19
|
10
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL_CA_F
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190627-CA
|
|
23-Apr-19
|
|
27-Jun-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190425-20190530-CA
|
|
23-Apr-19
|
|
25-Apr-19
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
DBHARTIARTL-20190530-20190627-CA
|
|
23-Apr-19
|
|
30-May-19
|
10
|
Members are requested to take note of the same.
For Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange
Andrew Dodsworth
Director - Operations & Risk
1 Amendment to the last day of trading will be performed on April 18th, 2019
Disclaimer
DGCX - Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:12:02 UTC