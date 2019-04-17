DGCX Dubai Gold mmodities Exchange : Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

Notice No.: TRDG-2019-021 Issue Date: 17 April 2019

Subject: Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

Notice to all Members,

Pursuant to DGCX By-Laws, Clearing Rules of DCCC, Notice No. TRDG-2017-034 dated November 13, 2017, the Exchange shall affect an early 'Cash Only Settlement' of the below SSF cash settled Futures Contract in accordance with the rights issue announcement made by the underlying equity company, Bharti Airtel LTD.

Rights Ratio : 19:67

Ex-Date: April 23, 2019

Original- Amended- Early Cash Contract Only Futures Symbol Contract Month Last Day Last Day Size Settlement of Trading of Trading (Multiplier) Date DBHARTIARTL-20190425 25-Apr-19 22-April-191 22-April-19 10 DBHARTIARTL-20190530 30-May-19 22-April-191 22-April-19 10 DBHARTIARTL-20190627 27-Jun-19 22-April-191 22-April-19 10 DBHARTIARTL_F DBHARTIARTL-20190425- 25-Apr-19 22-April-191 22-April-19 10 20190530 DBHARTIARTL-20190530- 30-May-19 22-April-191 22-April-19 10 20190627

The new SSF Contracts with the adjusted Settlement Price shall be available for trading from April 23, 2019 onwards as provided below:

First day of Last Day Contract Futures Symbol Contract Month Size Trading of Trading (Multiplier) DBHARTIARTL-20190425-CA 23-Apr-19 25-Apr-19 10 DBHARTIARTL-20190530-CA 23-Apr-19 30-May-19 10 DBHARTIARTL_CA_F DBHARTIARTL-20190627-CA 23-Apr-19 27-Jun-19 10 DBHARTIARTL-20190425-20190530-CA 23-Apr-19 25-Apr-19 10 DBHARTIARTL-20190530-20190627-CA 23-Apr-19 30-May-19 10

Members are requested to take note of the same.

For Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange

Andrew Dodsworth

Director - Operations & Risk

1 Amendment to the last day of trading will be performed on April 18th, 2019