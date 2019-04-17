Log in
DGCX Dubai Gold mmodities Exchange : Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

04/17/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

Notice No.: TRDG-2019-021

Issue Date: 17 April 2019

Subject: Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

Notice to all Members,

Subject: Corporate Action Adjustment for Bharti Airtel LTD. Futures Contract

Pursuant to DGCX By-Laws, Clearing Rules of DCCC, Notice No. TRDG-2017-034 dated November 13, 2017, the Exchange shall affect an early 'Cash Only Settlement' of the below SSF cash settled Futures Contract in accordance with the rights issue announcement made by the underlying equity company, Bharti Airtel LTD.

Rights Ratio : 19:67

Ex-Date: April 23, 2019

Original-

Amended-

Early Cash

Contract

Only

Futures Symbol

Contract Month

Last Day

Last Day

Size

Settlement

of Trading

of Trading

(Multiplier)

Date

DBHARTIARTL-20190425

25-Apr-19

22-April-191

22-April-19

10

DBHARTIARTL-20190530

30-May-19

22-April-191

22-April-19

10

DBHARTIARTL-20190627

27-Jun-19

22-April-191

22-April-19

10

DBHARTIARTL_F

DBHARTIARTL-20190425-

25-Apr-19

22-April-191

22-April-19

10

20190530

DBHARTIARTL-20190530-

30-May-19

22-April-191

22-April-19

10

20190627

The new SSF Contracts with the adjusted Settlement Price shall be available for trading from April 23, 2019 onwards as provided below:

First day of

Last Day

Contract

Futures Symbol

Contract Month

Size

Trading

of Trading

(Multiplier)

DBHARTIARTL-20190425-CA

23-Apr-19

25-Apr-19

10

DBHARTIARTL-20190530-CA

23-Apr-19

30-May-19

10

DBHARTIARTL_CA_F

DBHARTIARTL-20190627-CA

23-Apr-19

27-Jun-19

10

DBHARTIARTL-20190425-20190530-CA

23-Apr-19

25-Apr-19

10

DBHARTIARTL-20190530-20190627-CA

23-Apr-19

30-May-19

10

Members are requested to take note of the same.

For Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange

Andrew Dodsworth

Director - Operations & Risk

1 Amendment to the last day of trading will be performed on April 18th, 2019

Disclaimer

DGCX - Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:12:02 UTC
