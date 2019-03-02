DGCX Dubai Gold mmodities Exchange : to Launch Base Metals Product Suite

DGCX to Launch Base Metals Product Suite

Aluminum and Zinc Futures contracts will be listed to satisfy investor appetite

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC) today announced an expansion to their existing portfolio of metals products with the launch of new base metal products. The two new products, Aluminium Futures and Zinc Futures, will go live on Friday 22nd March, 2019.

The new products will provide investors with an opportunity to mitigate the risks involved in the base metal markets, and appeal to global participants, by enabling them to hedge prices efficiently. The size of each Aluminium Futures and Zinc Futures contract will be 5 metric tons (MT), denominated and traded in US dollars.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: 'We are excited to introduce new products to meet the ever-growing needs of our member community. The imminent launch of these two products is a response to growing demands and investor feedback, and will play an important role in the DGCX Group's growth strategy moving forward. We are confident that they will further strengthen our value proposition to all participants across the non-ferrous metals supply chain, while complementing our existing portfolio of diverse products.'

The new products will be cash settled in US Dollars, and EFS, EFP and Block trading will be permissible in the contracts.

'All trades in the new contracts will be cleared by our wholly-owned and regulated clearing house, the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). The DCCC is recognized by ESMA as a Third-Country Central Counter Party and has rightfully earned itself a credible reputation acting as a guarantor to all trades executed on the DGCX,' Male added.

Trading Activity in February 2019

The DGCX traded over 1.62 million contracts in February, valued at USD 31.1 billion. DGCX's currency portfolio saw robust trading activity throughout February. Euro Futures and Rupee Mini Futures recorded their highest monthly Average Open Interest (AOI) of 2,919 and 119,173 contracts respectively. Open Interest is defined as the number of contracts outstanding in derivatives (such as futures and options) trading at any time on a market and is a definitive measure of a product's and wider exchanges success.

