DHA President and CEO, Troy Broussard, Joins Childhood Poverty Action Lab

DHA’s (Dallas Housing Authority) President and Chief Executive Officer,
Troy Broussard, is joining the Executive Leadership Council for the
Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL).
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings unveiled CPAL in 2018 as a new nonprofit that
recognizes the moral and economic imperative to reduce child poverty.
One in three children in Dallas lives in poverty. The CPAL’s mission is
to reduce childhood poverty by 50 percent within a generation.
The CPAL Executive Leadership Council is comprised of chief executives
from Dallas and local systems-level public agencies to elevate child
poverty as a shared priority. The City of Dallas has the third-highest
rate of child poverty among major U.S. cities and the council is working
together to break the cycle.
Broussard’s experience in helping people in poverty with affordable
housing and his passion for helping people achieve self-sufficiency will
make him a valuable asset to the council. Of the 54,000 people DHA
supports with affordable housing across North Texas, approximately 50
percent are children under the age of 18, so this critical issue is
close to home for Broussard and DHA.
“I am grateful to Alan Cohen, CEO of CPAL, for the invitation to serve
on the council with a distinguished group of community leaders. Our team
at DHA is ready to roll-up our sleeves and get to work on combating
childhood poverty in our great city,” said Broussard. “Addressing
childhood poverty helps establish a foundation for reducing poverty in
our communities for the long-term and I’m committed to helping CPAL
achieve its goal.”
Visit https://childpovertyactionlab.org/
to learn more about CPAL’s approach to ending poverty.
ABOUT DHA
DHA – Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable
housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and
efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims
to create opportunities for program participants to achieve
self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing
opportunities to more than 54,000 people through public housing
developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our
mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to
supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of
Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
DHA is an independent, local government entity, separate from the Dallas
City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the
City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit: www.dhantx.com.
