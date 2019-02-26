Log in
DHA President and CEO, Troy Broussard, Joins Childhood Poverty Action Lab

02/26/2019 | 03:33pm EST

Group is Focused on Reducing Childhood Poverty in Dallas County by 50 Percent

DHA’s (Dallas Housing Authority) President and Chief Executive Officer, Troy Broussard, is joining the Executive Leadership Council for the Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL).

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings unveiled CPAL in 2018 as a new nonprofit that recognizes the moral and economic imperative to reduce child poverty. One in three children in Dallas lives in poverty. The CPAL’s mission is to reduce childhood poverty by 50 percent within a generation.

The CPAL Executive Leadership Council is comprised of chief executives from Dallas and local systems-level public agencies to elevate child poverty as a shared priority. The City of Dallas has the third-highest rate of child poverty among major U.S. cities and the council is working together to break the cycle.

Broussard’s experience in helping people in poverty with affordable housing and his passion for helping people achieve self-sufficiency will make him a valuable asset to the council. Of the 54,000 people DHA supports with affordable housing across North Texas, approximately 50 percent are children under the age of 18, so this critical issue is close to home for Broussard and DHA.

“I am grateful to Alan Cohen, CEO of CPAL, for the invitation to serve on the council with a distinguished group of community leaders. Our team at DHA is ready to roll-up our sleeves and get to work on combating childhood poverty in our great city,” said Broussard. “Addressing childhood poverty helps establish a foundation for reducing poverty in our communities for the long-term and I’m committed to helping CPAL achieve its goal.”

Visit https://childpovertyactionlab.org/ to learn more about CPAL’s approach to ending poverty.

ABOUT DHA

DHA – Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to more than 54,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity, separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit: www.dhantx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
