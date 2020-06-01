Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : Exercise of warrants DHH 2016 – 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:41am EDT

Milan, 1 June 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the Monthly Average Price, as defined in the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation for May 2020 was equal to EUR 7,59 (the average price of the DHH's shares recorded during the trading sessions in the month of May 2020) whereas the strike price for warrant of DHH ('Warrant') is equal to EUR 11,50.

Therefore, since the Monthly Average Price is lower than the strike price, pursuant to Article 3 of the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation, the Warrants are not exercisable for the month of June 2020.

To note that Warrants not exercised by July, 27, 2021 will be void.

For any further information, reference should be made to the Warrant Regulation, available on the Issuer's website (www.dhh.international).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pGARTNER : Identifies Nine Traits for CFOs to Drive Better Performance During the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
12:05pGartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 20% in First Quarter of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Impact
AQ
12:05pBrigadier Announces Increase to Private Placement
NE
12:05pExperts at Infiniti Research Share Unprecedented Insights on Benefits of AI-Driven Customer Intelligence in Banking
BU
12:03pMYTILINEOS S A : Long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signed with Mytilineos
AQ
12:02pPG&E REMINDS CUSTOMERS : Keep Balloons Secure During Shelter-at-Home Birthday and Graduation Celebrations
BU
12:02pCEDAR FAIR L P : to Participate June 2nd in the Goldman Sachs 2020 Travel and Leisure Conference, Audio Webcast Available
BU
12:02pRichard Tom Named Chief Technology Officer of WarnerMedia
BU
12:01pGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_KR
PU
12:01pGUALA CLOSURES S P A : No opening of the twenty-first warrant s exercise period
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 PALLAS TRIAL OF IBRANCE PLUS ENDOCRINE THERAPY IN HR+, HER2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group