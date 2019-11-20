Log in
DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

11/20/2019 | 01:42am EST

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR)

Milan, 20 November 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different countries of the group.

Q3-2019

Q3-2018

DELTA

ITALY

405.585,00

432.599,00

-6%

SLOVENIA

386.034,00

326.074,00

+18%

CROATIA

506.225,00

473.631,00

+7%

SERBIA

139.369,00

32.368,00

+ 331%

SWITZERLAND

96.885,00

52.116,00

+86%

TOTAL

1.534.098,00

1.316.788,00

+17%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR).

Q1/Q3 2019

Q1/Q3 2018

DELTA

ITALY

1.470.235,00

1.558.905,00

- 6%

SLOVENIA

1.247.945,00

1.071.367,00

+16%

CROATIA

1.646.962,00

1.540.574,00

+7%

SERBIA

418.469,00

107.349,00

+290%

SWITZERLAND

230.248,00

166.813,00

+38%

TOTAL

5.013.859,00

4.445.008,00

+13%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +13% growth in the first nine months of the year (5M EUR) vs 2018 (4,4M EUR).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:39:03 UTC
