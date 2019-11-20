DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR)
Milan, 20 November 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different countries of the group.
|
|
Q3-2019
|
Q3-2018
|
△ DELTA
|
ITALY
|
405.585,00
|
432.599,00
|
-6%
|
SLOVENIA
|
386.034,00
|
326.074,00
|
+18%
|
CROATIA
|
506.225,00
|
473.631,00
|
+7%
|
SERBIA
|
139.369,00
|
32.368,00
|
+ 331%
|
SWITZERLAND
|
96.885,00
|
52.116,00
|
+86%
|
TOTAL
|
1.534.098,00
|
1.316.788,00
|
+17%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR).
|
|
Q1/Q3 2019
|
Q1/Q3 2018
|
△ DELTA
|
ITALY
|
1.470.235,00
|
1.558.905,00
|
- 6%
|
SLOVENIA
|
1.247.945,00
|
1.071.367,00
|
+16%
|
CROATIA
|
1.646.962,00
|
1.540.574,00
|
+7%
|
SERBIA
|
418.469,00
|
107.349,00
|
+290%
|
SWITZERLAND
|
230.248,00
|
166.813,00
|
+38%
|
TOTAL
|
5.013.859,00
|
4.445.008,00
|
+13%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +13% growth in the first nine months of the year (5M EUR) vs 2018 (4,4M EUR).
