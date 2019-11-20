DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR)

Milan, 20 November 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces the quarterly results (Q3 2019) related to gross sales in the different countries of the group.

Q3-2019 Q3-2018 △ DELTA ITALY 405.585,00 432.599,00 -6% SLOVENIA 386.034,00 326.074,00 +18% CROATIA 506.225,00 473.631,00 +7% SERBIA 139.369,00 32.368,00 + 331% SWITZERLAND 96.885,00 52.116,00 +86% TOTAL 1.534.098,00 1.316.788,00 +17%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +17% growth in Q3 2019 (1,5M EUR) vs Q3 2018 (1,3M EUR).

Q1/Q3 2019 Q1/Q3 2018 △ DELTA ITALY 1.470.235,00 1.558.905,00 - 6% SLOVENIA 1.247.945,00 1.071.367,00 +16% CROATIA 1.646.962,00 1.540.574,00 +7% SERBIA 418.469,00 107.349,00 +290% SWITZERLAND 230.248,00 166.813,00 +38% TOTAL 5.013.859,00 4.445.008,00 +13%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +13% growth in the first nine months of the year (5M EUR) vs 2018 (4,4M EUR).

