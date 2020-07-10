DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : communicates the registration of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings that on 30 June 2020 approved the merger by incorporation of Seeweb Holding

Milan, 10 July 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings of DHH S.p.A. and of Seeweb Holding S.r.l. that on 30 June 2020 approved the merger by incorporation of Seeweb Holding S.r.l. in DHH S.p.A., have been registered by respectively the Companies' Register of Milan Monza-Brianza Lodi on 3 July (ref. DHH) and Frosinone on 10 July (ref. Seeweb Holding).

According to current legislation, DHH's meeting minutes were made available today at DHH's registered office and on the Company's website (www.dhh.international).

