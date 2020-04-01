Log in
DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : participates to the Mid&Small 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

04/01/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Milan, 1 April 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation today to the Mid&Small 2020 Virtual Investor Conference organized by Virgilio IR and sponsored by Mediobanca (31 March, 1-2 April 2020).

Initially planned in London, the conference will be totally virtual. It will host 41 AIM- and MTA- listed companies, representing Italian excellence and a total market cap of 17+ bn Eur, as well as over 160 analysts and institutional and professional investors, combining in 1,150+ virtual meetings.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:10:08 UTC
