DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : participates to the Mid&Small 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Milan, 1 April 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation today to the Mid&Small 2020 Virtual Investor Conference organized by Virgilio IR and sponsored by Mediobanca (31 March, 1-2 April 2020).

Initially planned in London, the conference will be totally virtual. It will host 41 AIM- and MTA- listed companies, representing Italian excellence and a total market cap of 17+ bn Eur, as well as over 160 analysts and institutional and professional investors, combining in 1,150+ virtual meetings.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international.

