DHH Dominion Hosting S p A : publishes the interviews to the top management of the group about the quarterly results

Milan, 12 February 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, shares a set of interviews related to the quarterly performance of different portfolio companies.

Antonio Baldassarra on Tophost performance Q4 2019: 'We outperformed the results of the same quarter of the last year in terms of booking value.'

Web hosting importance is often overlooked by the general public, and there is a reason for that: customers see the end product - the website, its design and functionality. However, without web hosting, the website would not even be operational. In fact, the quality of web hosting is one of the most important components online business owners should consider when setting up a site for their brands.

Keeping up with the rising standards of the web hosting industry is not easy for web hosting providers. The same goes for rapidly changing customer demands. Modern web hosting providers are facing a high amount of challenges to be able to keep up with the industry.

We talked with one of the web hosting providers about the ins and outs of the sector. Deputy CEO of Tophost, Antonio Baldassarra, told us about how his company finished off the 2019 year. He also shared some of his plans for the near future.

Zvonimir Gembec on Sysbee performance Q4 2019: 'We started to implement more aggressive marketing and brand recognition.'

The CEO of Sysbee, Zvonimir Gembec, told us about how the last months of 2019 went for his company, as well as he shared some of his plans for the near future.

Tomaž Koštial on DHH Slovenia performance Q4 2019: 'Si-Shell acquisition enables us to grow our business in Slovenia.'

Bosko Radivojevic on mCloud performance Q4 2019: 'In terms of bookings we delivered 15% more than expected.'

Veljko Drakulić on DHH Croatia performance Q4 2019: 'We reached and exceeded our plans in terms of total bookings.'

Today we spoke with one of the growing web hosting companies in Croatia. The CEO of DHH Croatia, Veljko Drakulić, told us about the way he leads the business, the challenges they face and the plans they have for the upcoming months.

Sergio Ravera on Artera performance Q4 2019: 'We added a series of new products to our portfolio.'

