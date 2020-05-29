DHHL News Release: Remediation Improvements to Begin on Anahola Reservoirs

Posted on May 29, 2020 in Latest News

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Goodfellow Bros. LLC, will begin the first phase in the construction of remediation improvements to DHHL managed reservoirs in Anahola, Kauaʻi on June 1.

The Department has four reservoirs in Anahola that are regulated under the Hawaiʻi Dam and Reservoir Safety Act of 2007 and one unregulated reservoir. The reservoirs belong to a larger irrigation system previously operated by area plantations.

'While the Department's core mission is to place native Hawaiians back on to the land, DHHL still has the kuleana to manage over 50,000 acres classified as conservation or special district land,' said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. 'I am pleased that the State Legislature appropriated nearly $3,000,000 to make these necessary repairs for the health and safety of our beneficiaries and the general public.'

Phase 1 construction will begin with the Lower Anahola Reservoir and the Kealia Field 2 Reservoir. During the project's initial phase, this area will undergo the demolition of the makai reservoir faces to allow stormwater to flow through unimpeded. Phase 2 of construction will involve improvements to the Upper Anahola Reservoir and the Kealia Field 1 Reservoir.

Upon completion of this project, the Lower Anahola and the Kealia Field 2 reservoirs will be deregulated. DHHL will continue to be responsible for inspections and maintenance.

For more information, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/kauai.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole's vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

