DHI Group, Inc. : Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company"), its Board of Directors (the "Board") and its executive management team ("Management") acknowledge their receipt of the letter filed as an attachment to Form 13D filed on August 23, 2018 by TCS Capital Management ("TCS"). The Board and Management, consistent with their fiduciary duties, plan to fully explore and respond to TCS' new proposal. The Board and Management are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and will continue to explore any opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

In its review and discussions with TCS, the Company is being advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Evercore and Arbor Advisory Group.

