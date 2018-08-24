Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHI Group, Inc. : Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:27am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company"), its Board of Directors (the "Board") and its executive management team ("Management") acknowledge their receipt of the letter filed as an attachment to Form 13D filed on August 23, 2018 by TCS Capital Management ("TCS").  The Board and Management, consistent with their fiduciary duties, plan to fully explore and respond to TCS' new proposal.  The Board and Management are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and will continue to explore any opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

In its review and discussions with TCS, the Company is being advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Evercore and Arbor Advisory Group.

Investor Contact  
Arbor Advisory Group
212-448-4181  
ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact  
Rachel Ceccarelli
Director of Corporate Communications
212-448-8288
media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.   
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-acknowledges-receipt-of-shareholder-letter-300701917.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aFlow Capital Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
02:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 23 August 2018
PU
02:22aKOREAN AIR LINES : donates computers to schools in Mongolia to bridge the digital divid New
PU
02:22aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Changes in Supervisors 2018-08-24
PU
02:22aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification related to the Paulínia refinery (Replan) operations
PU
02:20aNSX SILVER : ViveRE Communities Inc. Announces Completion of Change of Business Transaction, Reactivation to the TSXV and Related Matters
AQ
02:12aBCI MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A. Vorster
PU
02:12aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Receives "Outstanding" CRA Rating
PR
02:09aAIA : 1st Half Operating Profit After Tax $2.65 Billion
DJ
02:07aOTTO ENERGY : Successful Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.