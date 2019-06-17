DHI Telecom : Acquires French-Based Travel WiFi, Greatly Expanding Portable WiFi for Travelers

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced the acquisition of French-based startup Travel WiFi. The company was built from scratch starting in November 2013. Travel WiFi provides travelers to France, Europe and beyond with rentals of high-quality, pocket-sized WiFi with free pickup at Paris area airports and retail locations. Travel WiFi’s widely available rental design has attracted over 200,000 customers. Trusted Shops online reviews awarded Travel WiFi Five Stars and the “Best Pocket WiFi in Europe, 2019.”

“Nearly 50% of Travel WiFi users are American, and an astonishing 80% of their WiFi usage is in France alone. France is continually ranked among the top travel destinations in the world, making this an attractive investment opportunity for DHI,” Wallace Davis said. “Travel WiFi will be organized under Tep Wireless, a subsidiary of DHI Telecom, offering more advanced WiFi technology to leisure and business travelers.”

Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, said, “We’re impressed with Travel WiFi’s nearly identical business model to ours and their outstanding success in France.”

DHI’s Sapphire WiFi hotspots were initially designed for the military and Department of Defense. The company found continuous troop and supply deployments in war zones, made with little notice, were difficult for personnel to stay connected. The ways to get WiFi service were burdensome. They involve purchasing SIM cards and local data plans each time they enter a new country. That’s why DHI launched Sapphire WiFi hotspots, which connect to the most reliable cell signal to create a WiFi hub that connects up to five laptops, tablets, and smartphones with coverage in 130+ countries through CloudSIM technology. Sapphire devices have been gaining popularity with leisure and business travelers since the acquisition of UK-based Tep Wireless in October 2018.

