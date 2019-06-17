Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHI Telecom : Acquires French-Based Travel WiFi, Greatly Expanding Portable WiFi for Travelers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced the acquisition of French-based startup Travel WiFi. The company was built from scratch starting in November 2013. Travel WiFi provides travelers to France, Europe and beyond with rentals of high-quality, pocket-sized WiFi with free pickup at Paris area airports and retail locations. Travel WiFi’s widely available rental design has attracted over 200,000 customers. Trusted Shops online reviews awarded Travel WiFi Five Stars and the “Best Pocket WiFi in Europe, 2019.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005796/en/

Portable WiFi is now easier in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Portable WiFi is now easier in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nearly 50% of Travel WiFi users are American, and an astonishing 80% of their WiFi usage is in France alone. France is continually ranked among the top travel destinations in the world, making this an attractive investment opportunity for DHI,” Wallace Davis said. “Travel WiFi will be organized under Tep Wireless, a subsidiary of DHI Telecom, offering more advanced WiFi technology to leisure and business travelers.”

Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, said, “We’re impressed with Travel WiFi’s nearly identical business model to ours and their outstanding success in France.”

DHI’s Sapphire WiFi hotspots were initially designed for the military and Department of Defense. The company found continuous troop and supply deployments in war zones, made with little notice, were difficult for personnel to stay connected. The ways to get WiFi service were burdensome. They involve purchasing SIM cards and local data plans each time they enter a new country. That’s why DHI launched Sapphire WiFi hotspots, which connect to the most reliable cell signal to create a WiFi hub that connects up to five laptops, tablets, and smartphones with coverage in 130+ countries through CloudSIM technology. Sapphire devices have been gaining popularity with leisure and business travelers since the acquisition of UK-based Tep Wireless in October 2018.

For more information, visit SapphireGo.com, TepWireless.com, or DHItelecom.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pOil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
RE
03:31pPATRICK DRAHI : Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
03:31pErnst & Young Selects DreamBox Learning® CEO as 2019 Pacific Northwest Entrepreneur Of The Year® Winner
BU
03:30pBROADCOM : Wafer maker Siltronics warns U.S.-China trade tussle to hit sales, profits
RE
03:30pTECHTARGET : Priority Engine Named Best Account Based Marketing and Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution by SIIA
BU
03:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Alphabet is worth 50% more if broken up, but not Facebook, analyst says' -CNBC
PU
03:29pPACIFIC FOODS : Nourishes Local Nonprofits with $60,000 in Grants
BU
03:29pMOBILESMITH : Whatever Your App Needs, MobileSmith Health Has You Covered
PU
03:28pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Horizon Aircraft Finance II Limited
BU
03:25pLaboratory for Innovation and Management Solutions launched
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About