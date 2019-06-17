DHI Telecom : Acquires French-Based Travel WiFi, Greatly Expanding Portable WiFi for Travelers

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced the acquisition of French-based
startup Travel WiFi. The company was built from scratch starting in
November 2013. Travel WiFi provides travelers to France, Europe and
beyond with rentals of high-quality, pocket-sized WiFi with free pickup
at Paris area airports and retail locations. Travel WiFi’s widely
available rental design has attracted over 200,000 customers. Trusted
Shops online reviews awarded Travel WiFi Five Stars and the “Best Pocket
WiFi in Europe, 2019.”
Portable WiFi is now easier in Europe
“Nearly 50% of Travel WiFi users are American, and an astonishing 80% of
their WiFi usage is in France alone. France is continually ranked among
the top travel destinations in the world, making this an attractive
investment opportunity for DHI,” Wallace Davis said. “Travel WiFi will
be organized under Tep Wireless, a subsidiary of DHI Telecom, offering
more advanced WiFi technology to leisure and business travelers.”
Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, said, “We’re impressed with Travel
WiFi’s nearly identical business model to ours and their outstanding
success in France.”
DHI’s Sapphire WiFi hotspots were initially designed for the military
and Department of Defense. The company found continuous troop and supply
deployments in war zones, made with little notice, were difficult for
personnel to stay connected. The ways to get WiFi service were
burdensome. They involve purchasing SIM cards and local data plans each
time they enter a new country. That’s why DHI launched Sapphire WiFi
hotspots, which connect to the most reliable cell signal to create a
WiFi hub that connects up to five laptops, tablets, and smartphones with
coverage in 130+ countries through CloudSIM technology. Sapphire devices
have been gaining popularity with leisure and business travelers since
the acquisition of UK-based Tep Wireless in October 2018.
