DHI Telecom : Acquires Singapore-based Yogofi Mobile Wi-Fi

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced today the acquisition of Singapore-based Yogofi, a high-performing startup in advanced mobile Wi-Fi for global business and leisure travel.

Singapore-based Yogofi is now in the DHI Telecom portfolio. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yogofi — founded in January 2018 — operates virtual SIM platforms for more than 16,000 mobile devices. Customers include travel agencies, co-working spaces and global MNCs. Their top five mobile data markets are Europe, Japan, Singapore, the U.S., and South Korea. With their innovative proposition, they clinched a space in the TOP100 Startups in Echelon Asia Summit 2019. This acquisition allows DHI to gain instant growth in Asia and an ideal synergy with technology.

“We picked Yogofi for their incredible growth in the Asian mobile data market and their cloud-based virtual SIM platform,” said Davis. “Yogofi’s B2C travel agency network in Asia is an ideal fit for our portfolio,” Davis explained.

Yogofi President Kelvin See praised the DHI team, culture, technology, and customer focus in his statement following the announcement. “In addition to our common passion for global, mobile Wi-Fi technologies, our companies also share a commitment to employee and customer satisfaction, which will enable us to transform internet connectivity around the world,” See said.

Yogofi is DHI’s fourth strategic acquisition in 12 months. The first being London-based Tep Wireless in Q4 2018, which immediately expanded DHI’s market with U.S. and U.K. business and leisure travelers. In June 2019, DHI acquired French-based Travel Wi-Fi, which provides travelers to France and Europe with rentals of portable Wi-Fi with free pickup at Paris-area airports and retail locations. In July, DHI attained Trinus, a Wi-Fi and SIM card telecom company based in Chile with a growing commercial travel business model.

About DHI Telecom

Houston-based DHI Telecom delivers advanced technical solutions in both private and public sectors including fiber-optic lines, satellite uplinks, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and the commercial Internet through contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. Already the largest ISP provider in military contingency zones, DHI launched Sapphire International Mobile Hotspots in 2017 to keep servicemen and women, and DoD contractors deployed overseas connected to the Internet with a secure signal. Now available to the general consumer, the award-winning Sapphire Wi-Fi devices use CloudSIM technology to connect in 130+ countries to create a hotspot with up to 4G LTE speeds. Sapphire allows you to stay connected, add, and manage data online with free Apple and Android apps.

Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards, 2019

Gold in Telecommunications for Sapphire by the Golden Bridge Awards, 2019

Named Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solution of the Year in the Mobile Breakthrough Awards, 2019

