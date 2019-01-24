DHI Telecom : Introduces Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots, Once Only Available to the Military, at The New York Times Travel Show – January 25-27

DHI Telecom, the world’s largest internet provider in deployment zones,
has been serving U.S. Armed Forces, and contractors since 2007. The
global internet and mobile Wi-Fi company is expanding its target market
to include the flourishing leisure travel industry starting with the New
York Times Travel Show January 25-27.
“This is the first time we are offering Sapphire devices to the booming
travel market, joining TEP Wireless at the largest travel show in North
America,” said Wallace Davis, DHI CEO. “We anticipate a spike in sales
for TEP and Sapphire devices starting this weekend. Mobile Wi-Fi has
become an essential travel item.”
The internet has revolutionized travel. Airline tickets and boarding
passes are now ordered and received on smartphones. Uber, Airbnb, hotel
and restaurant reservations are made on apps. You can use your phone for
language translations, and of course, maps. Museum tickets and history
walking tours are clicks away. Travelers are tech-savvy, but internet
access is not as simple as it is at home.
Wi-Fi at airports requires a new log-on and times out after 10 minutes.
Free sites like these are unsecure, have weak signals and are targets
for identity theft. Your mobile phone begins racking up outrageous
roaming charges. You don’t know until you get your monthly bill. Some
countries require purchase of a SIM card from an obscure carrier for any
service at all.
Sapphire and TEP devices solve all those aggravations with CloudSIM 3G
and 4G coverage in 100+ countries. No SIM cards are needed. The Wi-Fi
device connects to the strongest cell signal automatically with your
own, secure Wi-Fi signal. And you can connect five devices.
In 2017 DHI launched Sapphire, a pocket-size 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot for the
military deployed overseas. Sapphire devices have been sold to over
15,000 service men and women in 75 countries. In October 2018, DHI
acquired London-based TEP Wireless, instantly expanding the market with
TEP’s U.K., and U.S. travel customers.
If you are at the Travel Show, stop by the Sapphire booth #1068 and
Teppy booth #1164 of visit www.SapphireGo.com
or www.TEPWireless.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005807/en/