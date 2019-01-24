Log in
DHI Telecom : Introduces Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots, Once Only Available to the Military, at The New York Times Travel Show – January 25-27

01/24/2019 | 04:30pm EST

DHI Telecom, the world’s largest internet provider in deployment zones, has been serving U.S. Armed Forces, and contractors since 2007. The global internet and mobile Wi-Fi company is expanding its target market to include the flourishing leisure travel industry starting with the New York Times Travel Show January 25-27.

“This is the first time we are offering Sapphire devices to the booming travel market, joining TEP Wireless at the largest travel show in North America,” said Wallace Davis, DHI CEO. “We anticipate a spike in sales for TEP and Sapphire devices starting this weekend. Mobile Wi-Fi has become an essential travel item.”

The internet has revolutionized travel. Airline tickets and boarding passes are now ordered and received on smartphones. Uber, Airbnb, hotel and restaurant reservations are made on apps. You can use your phone for language translations, and of course, maps. Museum tickets and history walking tours are clicks away. Travelers are tech-savvy, but internet access is not as simple as it is at home.

Wi-Fi at airports requires a new log-on and times out after 10 minutes. Free sites like these are unsecure, have weak signals and are targets for identity theft. Your mobile phone begins racking up outrageous roaming charges. You don’t know until you get your monthly bill. Some countries require purchase of a SIM card from an obscure carrier for any service at all.

Sapphire and TEP devices solve all those aggravations with CloudSIM 3G and 4G coverage in 100+ countries. No SIM cards are needed. The Wi-Fi device connects to the strongest cell signal automatically with your own, secure Wi-Fi signal. And you can connect five devices.

In 2017 DHI launched Sapphire, a pocket-size 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot for the military deployed overseas. Sapphire devices have been sold to over 15,000 service men and women in 75 countries. In October 2018, DHI acquired London-based TEP Wireless, instantly expanding the market with TEP’s U.K., and U.S. travel customers.

If you are at the Travel Show, stop by the Sapphire booth #1068 and Teppy booth #1164 of visit www.SapphireGo.com or www.TEPWireless.com.


© Business Wire 2019
