DHI Telecom :'s Sapphire Mobile Hotspot Wins Gold in San Francisco's Golden Bridge Awards

DHI Telecom won the gold medal in Telecommunications for their flagship mobile Wi-Fi device, Sapphire. The 2019 Golden Bridge Awards ceremony was held at San Francisco's Mark Hopkins Hotel on Monday evening. More than 150 judges examined and ranked the achievements, innovations, and contributions of inventive companies, including IBM, HP, Samsung, and Tata Communications. The pocket-sized hub with up to 4G LTE speeds connects in 130+ countries using CloudSIM technology. Travelers will never again have to waste time looking for mobile stores to buy data plans and insert SIM cards in each country they visit. Sapphire allows you to stay connected, add, and manage data online with a free iOS or Android app.

"The Gold award for Sapphire makes me proud of our team's outstanding successes in the past year. Sapphire hotspots were developed to keep our U.S. servicemen and women connected to the internet wherever they go. One of the most challenging hardships for them is separation from family and friends for extended periods," DHI Telecom CEO, Wallace Davis explained. "Our mobile Wi-Fi devices have become a lifeline for troops to stay connected. Today, they are essential for global business and adventure travelers, too."

DHI launched Sapphire mobile hotspots in 2017, followed by Sapphire Touch and next-generation Sapphire 2 in 2018. In October 2018, DHI acquired London-based Tep Wireless, which immediately expanded the market with US and UK business and leisure travelers. In June 2019, DHI purchased French-based Travel Wi-Fi, which provides travelers to France and Europe with rentals of portable Wi-Fi with free pickup at Paris area airports and retail locations. Trusted Shops awarded Travel Wi-Fi Five Stars and the rating of Best Pocket Wi-Fi in Europe, 2019. In July, DHI obtained Trinus, a Wi-Fi and SIM card telecom company based in Chile with a commercial travel focus, fully 67% of the company's revenue comes from B2B sales.

Also, in 2019, DHI was awarded Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards.

