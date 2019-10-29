Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHI Telecom :'s Sapphire Mobile Hotspot Wins Gold in San Francisco's Golden Bridge Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

DHI Telecom won the gold medal in Telecommunications for their flagship mobile Wi-Fi device, Sapphire. The 2019 Golden Bridge Awards ceremony was held at San Francisco's Mark Hopkins Hotel on Monday evening. More than 150 judges examined and ranked the achievements, innovations, and contributions of inventive companies, including IBM, HP, Samsung, and Tata Communications. The pocket-sized hub with up to 4G LTE speeds connects in 130+ countries using CloudSIM technology. Travelers will never again have to waste time looking for mobile stores to buy data plans and insert SIM cards in each country they visit. Sapphire allows you to stay connected, add, and manage data online with a free iOS or Android app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029006133/en/

DHI Telecom’s Sapphire International Mobile Hotspot won gold in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards held at San Francisco's Mark Hopkins Hotel on Monday. (Photo: Business Wire)

DHI Telecom’s Sapphire International Mobile Hotspot won gold in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards held at San Francisco's Mark Hopkins Hotel on Monday. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Gold award for Sapphire makes me proud of our team's outstanding successes in the past year. Sapphire hotspots were developed to keep our U.S. servicemen and women connected to the internet wherever they go. One of the most challenging hardships for them is separation from family and friends for extended periods," DHI Telecom CEO, Wallace Davis explained. "Our mobile Wi-Fi devices have become a lifeline for troops to stay connected. Today, they are essential for global business and adventure travelers, too."

DHI launched Sapphire mobile hotspots in 2017, followed by Sapphire Touch and next-generation Sapphire 2 in 2018. In October 2018, DHI acquired London-based Tep Wireless, which immediately expanded the market with US and UK business and leisure travelers. In June 2019, DHI purchased French-based Travel Wi-Fi, which provides travelers to France and Europe with rentals of portable Wi-Fi with free pickup at Paris area airports and retail locations. Trusted Shops awarded Travel Wi-Fi Five Stars and the rating of Best Pocket Wi-Fi in Europe, 2019. In July, DHI obtained Trinus, a Wi-Fi and SIM card telecom company based in Chile with a commercial travel focus, fully 67% of the company's revenue comes from B2B sales.

Also, in 2019, DHI was awarded Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards.

For more information, visit dhitelecom.com, sapphirego.com, or tepwireless.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pVSE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pAT&T reveals date HBO Max will take on Disney, Netflix
RE
06:28pFRANKLIN STREET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Speaks at HempToday™'s Latin American and Caribbean Hemp Summit
PU
06:27pMERCK : Curious Mind Researcher Award Granted
PU
06:26pAWARE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23pPrimo Water Responds to Legion Partners
GL
06:23pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Unit Gets Report Draft, Believes 'Likely' That Equipment Was Associated With Woolsey Fire
DJ
06:22pJBS S A : Announces the replacement of its market maker
PU
06:22pPUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offshore Wind Farm
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group