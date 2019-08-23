Log in
DHL Express's John Pearson and Regine Buettner Join the BetterTM Podcast to Discuss Diversity & Inclusion at the World's Most Global Company

08/23/2019 | 11:04am EDT

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high trust workplace culture, recently unveiled BetterTM, a new podcast series of interviews with some of the best leaders in business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005252/en/

Christopher Tkaczyk chats with DHL Express's CEO John Pearson and global head of human resources Regine Buettner in the latest episode of the Better podcast by Great Place to Work. (Photo: Business Wire)

With operations in 220 countries, international courier and delivery giant DHL Express is a logistics company that has mastered the art of creating a personal touch for every employee. In the latest episode, host Christopher Tkaczyk chats with DHL Express CEO John Pearson and global head of HR Regine Buettner about how the company has created a sense of equality for all employees and how its global network of team members all strive toward the same mission while singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Each episode of Better offers tips, strategy, and advice from executives at Great Place to Work-Certified companies that make their workplace culture a top priority, because they know it’s ultimately better for their people, better for business, and better for the world.

The first season of Better was recorded during the 2019 Great Place to Work For All Summit in San Francisco. Podcast episodes can be found on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn, as well as Great Place to Work’s website.

About the Great Place to Work For All Summit

At the Great Place to Work For All Summit, executives share best practices for creating and championing high-trust cultures that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world. The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 3-5, 2020 and registration is open.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
