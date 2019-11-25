Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DHL to debut zero-emission electric delivery vans in U.S. cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SreetScooter CEO Kampker and Ford Europe's engineering director Beyer look through the window of a StreetScooter WORK XL electric van in Cologne

Deutsche Post DHL Group's StreetScooter electric vehicle unit will enter the U.S. market next year as delivery firms and municipalities work to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

DHL will debut StreetScooter's zero-emission Work L delivery van in two urban U.S. markets, one on each coast, starting in Spring 2020, the companies said. They did not specify which markets would be the first.

Full deployment could come in 2022 and 2023, said Ulrich Stuhec, StreetScooter's chief technology officer, who joined the company from Ford Motor Co in October.

Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Tokyo and 30 other cities around the globe have been working to establish zero-emission zones by 2030. Those cities hope to curb accumulating greenhouse gases that contribute to extreme weather, higher temperatures and rising sea levels, which have steep economic, environmental and human costs.

The transportation industry - which includes fossil fuel-burning ships, trains, trucks and planes - accounted for 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2010, according to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Over the last three years, DHL has kicked off "CO2-free last mile delivery" efforts with German cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.

Roughly 10,000 of the 12,000 StreetScooter electric vehicles on the road make DHL deliveries. They operate in Amsterdam, Vienna and cities around Germany - saving roughly 36,000 metric tons of CO2 per truck each year, StreetScooter said.

"We have the most experience on the road while others are still working on their first prototypes," StreetScooter's Stuhec said in a recent interview. 

Up-and-coming delivery competitor Amazon.com Inc in September gave the electric vehicle industry a jolt with its plan to order 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive LLC, a company it funds. The first vans should hit streets in 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon said its delivery partners are using around 200 electric vehicles.

United Parcel Service Inc has 1,000 electric and hybrid electric vehicles in its fleet, and FedEx Corp last year announced plans to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles in California.

DHL fully acquired StreetScooter in 2014. The unprofitable subsidiary is seeking new investors and customers to further ramp production. Current partners include the United Kingdom's Milk & More, which ordered 200 trucks, and Japanese delivery firm Yamato, which has started to deploy 500 planned vehicles.

In September, StreetScooter cracked the world's biggest electric vehicle market - signing a memorandum of understanding with Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile Co to begin electric van production in 2021.

By Lisa Baertlein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 20.36 End-of-day quote.47.22%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 16.65 End-of-day quote.10.19%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.03% 33.915 Delayed Quote.41.80%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 30.25 End-of-day quote.-35.64%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.53% 159.0592 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.18% 9 Delayed Quote.16.21%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 115.3 End-of-day quote.27.05%
YAMATO CORPORATION 0.96% 735 End-of-day quote.50.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pTrade optimism lifts dollar to one-week high vs yen, pound rises
RE
03:53pTrade optimism lifts dollar to one-week high vs yen, pound rises
RE
03:52pLoonie steadies as wholesale trade lifts Canada's economy
RE
03:50pDHL to debut zero-emission electric delivery vans in U.S. cities
RE
03:43pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : November 25, 2019 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/41) Procedural Order No. 9 (November 25, 2019)
PU
03:28pU.S. charges former Outcome Health executives in $1 billion fraud
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pOil climbs on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
03:13pOil climbs on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group