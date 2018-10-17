DIA : Drives Debates and Solutions at the Crossroads of Healthcare

DIA,
founded as the Drug Information Association, announced three keynote
speakers for the upcoming DIA
Europe 2019 annual meeting: Dave deBronkart, ‘e-Patient Dave’; Hans
Lehrach, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics;
and Kristel Van der Elst, CEO, The Global Foresight Group. The diversity
of experience brought by these three leaders is reflective of the
meeting mission to ensure industry, payers, patients, and regulators all
have an equal voice in the debates advancing regulatory science and
access to healthcare.
These keynote speakers will join 300 speakers in more than 80 sessions,
across seven thought leadership streams to drive collaborative answers
in medicines development and access to healthcare. Highlights from
sessions include Guido Rasi, Executive Director, EMA, will present first
look strategies for 2021-2025 during the European
Regulatory Town Hall and Niklas Hedberg, Chair EUnetHTA Executive
Board, will feature case studies of Real
World Evidence in Market Access. All sessions and speaker details
can be viewed in the recently launched and continuously updated Searchable
Programme. The Programme
Highlights provides an overview of the key successes from DIA Europe
2018 and the direction conversations will take in 2019. Cross-functional
dialogues will address cutting-edge topics such as the Evolution
of Science and Policy, Modern
Clinical Research, Access
to Medicines, and Digital
Disruptors.
The annual meeting theme of, “Join Us at the Crossroads of Healthcare”,
continues to emphasize the multi-stakeholder, outcome-driven dialogue
that occurs at the DIA Europe annual meeting. “Stakeholders come from
across the world to hear about how Europe is approaching some of the
most important issues of the day for regulatory science, for patients,
and for how healthcare is going to develop not only here in Europe, but
clearly what contributions we have to make to the broader global
debates,” as Virginia Acha, Executive Director, Global Regulatory
Policy, MSD and member of the DIA Europe Steering Committee, shared in a
recent video
interview.
Critically important for all development and access stakeholders is
understanding current policies as well as future pathways for regulatory
science. DIA Europe 2019 brings together representatives from over 35
regulatory, HTA, and patient advocacy agencies throughout the globe,
including European Medicines Agency (EMA), Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Federal Institute for Drugs and
Medical Devices (BfArM), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
(PMDA), and the Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (AGES).
“The DIA Europe 2018 annual meeting set a high bar both in terms of
attendance and level of engagement. We look forward to building upon
that momentum of confronting the tough challenges facing drug
development professionals. While DIA’s history has its roots in bringing
together regulatory professionals, we’ve evolved to address the
interconnectedness of all functions and facilitate discussions across
the entire drug development spectrum – from discovery to marketed use.
2019 will be no different,” details Thomas Bols, Senior Vice President
and Managing Director for DIA Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
To learn more and register for DIA Europe 2019 visit, DIAglobal.org/Europe2019.
For live updates, follow and join the conversation on Twitter, @DIA_Europe
using the hashtag #DIAEurope2019.
About DIA
DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global
association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all
areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders
in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities
for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals
from more than 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by
engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational
offerings, and professional development opportunities.
DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing
the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,
(Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai,
India; and Tokyo, Japan).
For more information, visit DIAglobal.org or connect with DIA on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook,
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005167/en/