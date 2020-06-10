Log in
DIA : Virtual Global Annual Meeting Provides Collaborative Forum for Life Sciences Community Worldwide

06/10/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Four-day event builds on knowledge-sharing momentum established by COVID-19 webcast series and DIA Now

DIA, the premier professional global community for healthcare product development, announced its Global Annual Meeting will take place virtually from June 14-18, bringing the life sciences industry together to collaborate, network and advance efforts on its most pressing issues.

For more than 50 years, DIA has provided the world’s largest, neutral stage for regulators and researchers to address healthcare challenges. Recently, thousands of global professionals convened for its ongoing COVID-19 webinar series for insight into topics like conducting clinical trials during the pandemic and data integrity considerations for impacted trials. Appetite for the series underscores the Global Annual Meeting’s importance as a connection point for continued education and advancement.

“The life sciences industry faces the unprecedented challenge that is rapidly bringing a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine to market, while pushing forward other therapies,” said Barbara Lopez Kunz, Global Chief Executive, DIA. “In a time when we are more isolated than ever before, we must break down siloes and collaborate to develop solutions. The virtual Global Annual Meeting provides professionals across the drug development continuum an opportunity to come together, learn and innovate.”

The Global Annual Meeting features 140+ sessions across 13 tracks, addressing patient engagement, regulatory science, translational science, and value and access. Registrants will also have access to DIA Now, the organization’s comprehensive educational resource that helps professionals stay ahead of trends, expand their knowledge base and gain insights.

To learn more and register for DIA 2020, visit www.DIAglobal.org/DIA2020.

About DIA

DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals from 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational offerings, and professional development opportunities.

DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).

Connect with DIA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
