DIPLOMAT APRIL 25th ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm – DPLO

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) from February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the April 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Diplomat investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

