DISA Awards $329 Million SPARC Processor Capacity IDIQ Contract to ViON

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the
design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure
solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a competitive,
single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ),
firm-fixed-price contract for SPARC processor capacity services by the
Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contract has a total
lifecycle contract amount of $329,586,627, with a guaranteed minimum of
$630,000, funded by fiscal 2019 research, development, test and
evaluation funds.
This new contract will allow DISA to utilize SPARC M8 Processors, which
provide world record processing speeds and unparalleled protection
against malware, software errors and other threats. Performance will be
at current DISA data centers or future DISA centers in the continental
U.S. (CONUS); DISA centers outside CONUS data centers; and other DISA or
DISA-approved locations worldwide in which DISA may acquire an
operational responsibility. The period of performance is for a base
period of five years beginning Oct. 17, 2018 and five one-year option
periods through Oct. 16, 2028.
"ViON has been a technology and services partner for DISA for more than
fifteen years, and we are pleased to continue to expand our relationship
by providing a suite of SPARC processor capacity services," said Tom
Frana, CEO and chairman of ViON. "We consider it a privilege to continue
supporting DISA with next generation technology that helps them achieve
their important mission and provide greater protection to our country
and its citizens.”
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’
experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to
government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT
as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to
simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives.
Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation
data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides
innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a
consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions
are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single
portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding
customer experience at every step with professional and managed
services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned
company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices
throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005435/en/