DISA Awards $329 Million SPARC Processor Capacity IDIQ Contract to ViON

03/13/2019 | 09:28am EDT

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), firm-fixed-price contract for SPARC processor capacity services by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contract has a total lifecycle contract amount of $329,586,627, with a guaranteed minimum of $630,000, funded by fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

This new contract will allow DISA to utilize SPARC M8 Processors, which provide world record processing speeds and unparalleled protection against malware, software errors and other threats. Performance will be at current DISA data centers or future DISA centers in the continental U.S. (CONUS); DISA centers outside CONUS data centers; and other DISA or DISA-approved locations worldwide in which DISA may acquire an operational responsibility. The period of performance is for a base period of five years beginning Oct. 17, 2018 and five one-year option periods through Oct. 16, 2028.

"ViON has been a technology and services partner for DISA for more than fifteen years, and we are pleased to continue to expand our relationship by providing a suite of SPARC processor capacity services," said Tom Frana, CEO and chairman of ViON. "We consider it a privilege to continue supporting DISA with next generation technology that helps them achieve their important mission and provide greater protection to our country and its citizens.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2019
