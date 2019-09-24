Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafy Holdings Limited

達 飛 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

ACQUISITION OF 19.48% EQUITY INTERESTS IN

THE TARGET COMPANY

SHARES TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 24 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser entered into the Shares Transfer Agreements with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell 19.48% of the equity interests in the Target Company for the Consideration of RMB58,440,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$64,307,000) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Shares Transfer Agreements.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

As an ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the Group has been diverting potential and suitable clients who have financial needs to the Target Group and as a result of which, the Group will receive remuneration for every successful introduction. Therefore the Group has established business relationship with the Target Group with mutual benefits. The Board is of the view that the Acquisition would enhance such business relationship.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratios for the transactions contemplated under the Shares Transfer Agreements are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Shares Transfer Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.