HOPE LIFE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

曠 逸 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1683)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND

ADVANCE TO AN ENTITY

On 18 February 2020, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the Borrower as borrower entered into the Loan Agreement pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant the Loan to the Borrower for a term of twelve months from the Effective Date.

As the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the entering into of the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

As the amount of the financial assistance granted to the Borrower exceeds 8% under the assets ratio as defined under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the Loan is also subject to the general disclosure obligations under Rule 13.15 of the Listing Rules.

