DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND ADVANCE TO AN ENTITY
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
HOPE LIFE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
曠 逸 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1683)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND
ADVANCE TO AN ENTITY
On 18 February 2020, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender and the Borrower as borrower entered into the Loan Agreement pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to grant the Loan in the amount of HK$35,000,000 to the Borrower for a term of twelve months from the Effective Date. A summary of the principal terms of the Loan Agreement is set out below.
THE LOAN AGREEMENT
Date:
18 February 2020 (after trading hours)
Parties:
(1) the Lender as lender; and
(2) the Borrower as borrower
The Lender is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with
limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
of the Company.
The Borrower is a company incorporated in the British Virgin
Islands with limited liability. To the best of the Company's
information and knowledge, the Borrower is solely ultimately
beneficially owned by the Guarantor, who is a PRC citizen and
a merchant. To the best of the Directors' knowledge,
information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries,
the Borrower and the Guarantor are Independent Third Parties.
Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Lender has agreed to
grant the Loan in the amount of HK$35,000,000 to the
Borrower subject to and conditional upon the terms and
conditions set out in the Loan Agreement.
The Lender has assessed the relevant credit risk. Save for the
Loan Agreement, there is no other business relationship
between the Group on one part and the Borrower and the
Guarantor on the other part. To the best of the Directors'
knowledge and information, the Directors are not aware of
any default by the Borrower and the Guarantor in the past.
Principal:
HK$35,000,000
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Term:
Twelve (12) months commencing from the Effective Date
Security:
Guarantee given by the Guarantor in favour of the Lender as
security for the moneys, obligations and liabilities of the
Borrower under the Loan Agreement. The Company is of the
view that based on its risk assessment on the Borrower and
the Guarantor, the Company considers that the credit risk
relating to the entering into of the Loan Agreement is
relatively low.
Repayment:The Borrower shall pay the interest accrued on the Loan on a six month's basis and shall repay the principal amount of the Loan together with any outstanding interest accrued thereon on the due date of the Loan.
Early repayment: The Borrower may at any time to repay the whole or part of the Loan after the Effective Date subject to the strict compliance of the following conditions:
giving the Lender one month's written notice in advance; and
Interest accrued on the Loan and charge in full even upon any early or partial repayment of the Loan after the Effective Date.
Purpose:The proceeds of the Loan will be used by the Borrower towards its working capital.
Funding of the Loan
The Group will finance the Loan with its internal resources.
INFORMATION ON THE BORROWER AND GUARANTOR
The Borrower is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. The Guarantor is an individual and shareholder and ultimate beneficial owner of the Borrower. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower and the Guarantor are Independent Third Parties.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDER
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in construction and ancillary services which include design, fitting-out, decoration, alteration and addition, construction and other related businesses, health business and financial services.
The Lender is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, the Lender holds a valid Money Lenders Licence under the provisions of the Money Lenders Ordinance (Cap. 163, the Laws of Hong Kong) to carry out its business.
REASONS FOR THE LOAN AGREEMENT
The terms of the Loan Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis among the Lender, the Borrower and the Guarantor with regarding to, among others, prevailing commercial practices and, the security provided and the amount of the Loan. The terms of the Loan including the interest rate charged on the Borrower are determined with reference to the range of market interest rate after arm's length negotiations.
The Directors consider that the granting of the Loan constitutes provision of financial assistance by the Group under the Listing Rules. Taking into account of the cashflow stream from the expected interest income, the Directors consider that the entering into of the Loan Agreement and the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement (including the interest rate and principal amount) are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the entering into of the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
As the amount of the financial assistance granted to the Borrower exceeds 8% under the assets ratio as defined under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the Loan is also subject to the general disclosure obligations under Rule 13.15 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Borrower"
Jumbo Harbour Group Limited, the borrower under the
Loan Agreement and a company incorporated in the
British Virgin Islands with limited liability
"Company"
Hope Life International Holdings Limited, a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited
liability the issued Shares of which are listed on the
Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"connected person"
has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Effective Date"
the effective date of the Loan Agreement
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Guarantor"
Wang Ya, the personal guarantor who provides
personal guarantee in favour of the Lender as security
for the moneys, obligations and liabilities under the
Loan Agreement
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
PRC
"Independent Third Party(ies)" any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) whom, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, are third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected persons
|
|
"Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange
"Lender"
Greater Bay Finance Limited, a company incorporated
in Hong Kong with limited liability
"Loan"
the loan in the principal amount of HK$35,000,000
granted by the Lender to the Borrower under the Loan
Agreement
"Loan Agreement"
the loan agreement dated 18 February 2020 and entered
into between the Lender and the Borrower
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China
"Shareholders"
holders of the Shares
"Shares"
ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the
Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
By order of the Board
Hope Life International Holdings Limited
SHEN Jie
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. SHEN Jie and Mr. LEONG Hing Loong Rudoff as executive Directors; and Mr. LU Zhuohui, Ms. XIE Yanbin and Ms. FU Ling as independent non-executive Directors.
