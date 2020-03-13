Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

IN RELATION TO THE

ENTERING INTO OF THE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE UNDER THE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 13 March 2020, the Owner and the Operator (an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Management Agreement in respect of the operation and management of the hemodialysis centre in the Hospital for a term of 10 years from 13 March 2020 to 12 March 2030. Pursuant to the Management Agreement, the Operator is required to pay an amount of RMB11 million (equivalent to approximately HK$12.21 million) as refundable Security Deposit to the Owner to secure the Operator's performance under the Management Agreement. The Security Deposit shall be refunded in full (without interest) by the Owner to the Operator within 30 calendar days upon the expiry of the Management Agreement or the early termination of the Management Agreement (whichever is earlier)

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The payment of the Security Deposit pursuant to the Management Agreement constitutes financial assistance on the part of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) for the Security Deposit payable is more than 5% but less than 25%, the payment of Security Deposit under the Management Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of Listing Rules.