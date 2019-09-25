Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

On 25 September 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Baguio Waste (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Shareholders' Agreement with, amongst others, Swire Recycling and Alba in relation to the investment into and management of the JV Company. The JV Company will be engaged in the business of constructing and operating a plant (the ''Plant'') at Lot T6 of EcoPark for the recovery, recycling and reprocessing (including, without limitation, by way of washing, crushing, grinding and flake production) of the Specified Waste Plastics in Hong Kong as a subcontractor of Baguio Waste under the Government Lease, but excluding the collecting, storing, sorting or processing of mixed solid waste (the ''Business'').

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the announcement requirement under the Listing Rules.

THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

