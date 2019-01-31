DISCO : Expands European Leadership Team to Meet Demands of Growing International Business

Cloud legaltech leader DISCO today announced the expansion of its European leadership team with several new hires focused on the company’s growing global client base.

Rich Bowes joins DISCO as its director of professional services for Europe. He works closely with clients on matters originating in the UK and in Europe, and counsels law firms and legal departments on utilising DISCO to address their edisclosure challenges. Bowes was previously the senior director of client services, Europe for Epiq where he led a team of more than 30 service professionals through large scale edisclosure engagements throughout Europe.

Philip Demetriou joins DISCO as its director of sales for the UK and European Union. With more than 20 years of edisclosure experience, Demetriou understands the challenges facing law firms and legal departments and helps organisations embrace the benefits of DISCO’s cloud-based solutions. He previously worked for KPMG, Epiq and Consillo in client service and sales capacities.

Shirish Nimse joins DISCO as the customer success manager for the European Union and works side by side with clients on their edisclosure and investigation needs. Nimse has more than 14 years of edisclosure experience and previously served as the project director for Epiq, where he was the primary liaison with key client representatives.

“With the demand for DISCO’s industry-leading disclosure solutions accelerating around the world, our business requires a savvy team of professionals who understand the unique challenges of the markets we serve,” said DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara. “With their decades of legal technology experience and work throughout Europe, Rich, Phillip and Shirish are delivering not only great technology but also unrivaled knowledge and expertise that will empower our clients to transform how they address their disclosure, compliance, and other legal mandates.”

Since opening its UK office in October, DISCO is already being adopted by leading law firms, global consultancies and corporations based in the region. Organizations are embracing DISCO’s cloud-based solution due to its superior technology, cutting-edge features and functionality, and demonstrated benefits over the competition including speed and cost savings.

DISCO recently announced a U.S. $83 million funding round, bringing its total investment to U.S. $135 million. The company will use this investment to continue its international expansion, accelerate its growth in the U.S. $12.5 billion ediscovery market, and bring its unique combination of world-class engineering and legal expertise to building products that transform other areas of legal practice.

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO as their edisclosure solution for compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005220/en/