DISCO : Expands European Leadership Team to Meet Demands of Growing International Business

Cloud legaltech leader DISCO
today announced the expansion of its European leadership team with
several new hires focused on the company’s growing global client base.
Rich Bowes joins DISCO as its director of professional services for
Europe. He works closely with clients on matters originating in the UK
and in Europe, and counsels law firms and legal departments on utilising
DISCO to address their edisclosure challenges. Bowes was previously the
senior director of client services, Europe for Epiq where he led a team
of more than 30 service professionals through large scale edisclosure
engagements throughout Europe.
Philip Demetriou joins DISCO as its director of sales for the UK and
European Union. With more than 20 years of edisclosure experience,
Demetriou understands the challenges facing law firms and legal
departments and helps organisations embrace the benefits of DISCO’s
cloud-based solutions. He previously worked for KPMG, Epiq and Consillo
in client service and sales capacities.
Shirish Nimse joins DISCO as the customer success manager for the
European Union and works side by side with clients on their edisclosure
and investigation needs. Nimse has more than 14 years of edisclosure
experience and previously served as the project director for Epiq, where
he was the primary liaison with key client representatives.
“With the demand for DISCO’s industry-leading disclosure solutions
accelerating around the world, our business requires a savvy team of
professionals who understand the unique challenges of the markets we
serve,” said DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara. “With their decades of legal
technology experience and work throughout Europe, Rich, Phillip and
Shirish are delivering not only great technology but also unrivaled
knowledge and expertise that will empower our clients to transform how
they address their disclosure, compliance, and other legal mandates.”
Since opening
its UK office in October, DISCO is already being adopted by leading law
firms, global consultancies and corporations based in the region.
Organizations are embracing DISCO’s cloud-based solution due to its
superior technology, cutting-edge features and functionality, and
demonstrated benefits over the competition including speed and cost
savings.
DISCO recently announced
a U.S. $83 million funding round, bringing its total investment to U.S.
$135 million. The company will use this investment to continue its
international expansion, accelerate its growth in the U.S. $12.5 billion
ediscovery market, and bring its unique combination of world-class
engineering and legal expertise to building products that transform
other areas of legal practice.
About DISCO
DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence
and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal
teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal
departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use
DISCO as their edisclosure solution for compliance, disputes, and
investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.
