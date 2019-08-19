DISCO : Named a Leader for Worldwide Ediscovery SaaS by IDC MarketScape

Report Cites DISCO’s Enterprise-Caliber Application, Ease of Use and Deep Functionality

Legal software-as-a-service leader DISCO today announced it was named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide E-Discovery SaaS Review Software 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44752919, August 2019).

The IDC MarketScape covers major vendors participating in the worldwide ediscovery software market, whose revenue exceeded $25 million for FY18. IDC’s vendor evaluation is based on a comprehensive criterion expected to be most conducive to success in providing ediscovery review software via SaaS in both the short term and the long term. The evaluation criteria emphasize capabilities and strategies such as predictable pricing, cybersecurity, and ability to scale.

Continuing the momentum following the most successful year in DISCO’s history – including a recent $83 million investment making DISCO the best-funded enterprise legal technology company in North America – this recognition from the IDC MarketScape further validates the market’s consolidation behind DISCO as a leader for next generation cloud ediscovery platform.

“In the cloud era of ediscovery review software, buyers are looking for enterprise-grade applications with transparent, predictable pricing and intuitive user interfaces. DISCO checks all the boxes and is poised to compete in this new cloud-agile world based on their strategies and capabilities,” said Ryan O’Leary, IDC senior research analyst.

DISCO’s features clearly set the product apart from other SaaS ediscovery vendors. The IDC MarketScape references how the platform’s self-service ingestion makes it easy for users to quickly and easily ingest and process massive amounts of data – all without vendor support. Even at peak capacity, DISCO’s document load times are the fastest in the industry, and the platform can easily support thousands of users and workspaces simultaneously with no latency. Finally, its all-inclusive pricing model makes it easy for customers to predict costs.

“Great technology has the potential to transform how legal teams address their legal challenges. At DISCO, we work tirelessly to deliver on this potential and we are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as an ediscovery SaaS leader,” said DISCO Founder and CEO Kiwi Camara. “As we continue to expand our product and service offerings beyond discovery, we remain focused on this vision and collaborating with our customers to deliver better legal outcomes.”

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO as their ediscovery solution for compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

