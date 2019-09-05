Log in
DISYS Acquires Western MD Staffing Firm, Expanding Footprint in Healthcare

09/05/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Recently named by SIA as the 17th largest IT Staffing Firm, Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC deepens market share and advances growth with latest strategic acquisition

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a provider of staffing solutions and global managed services is pleased to announce its entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of ALTEK Information Technology, Inc. (ALTEK) of Frederick, MD.

Celebrating its 25th year, and nearing $500M, this acquisition is the latest advancement in DISYS’ growth-through-acquisition strategy. The acquisition of ALTEK enables DISYS to expand its footprint and expertise within the healthcare space in the Washington, DC and metro areas as well as in Chicago. A healthcare acquisition was in DISYS’ strategic plans for 2019 as a key conduit to support its future growth goals.

“The acquisition of ALTEK brings a number of highly strategic assets to us,” said DISYS CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed. “ALTEK’s portfolio of clients enables DISYS to expand its scale and focus in this space, as it is a key growth area for us in the future.”

Based in Frederick, MD, with an office in Chicago, IL, ALTEK is a privately-held, woman-owned business founded in 2004.

“Because ALTEK has a healthy client base, the potential for growth within those existing relationships in the future is substantial,” Ahmed continues. “Specifically, we will have the ability to cross-sell DISYS service delivery solutions to ALTEK clients, for mutual benefit and long-term growth.”

“This is an exciting time for both ALTEK and DISYS,” said Anne Lipman, CEO of ALTEK. “We are proud of our accomplishments over the past years and believe through this acquisition, we can expand DISYS’ growing service portfolio, while upholding the standard of top-notch customer service our clients have come to expect from us.”

The acquisition is set to close at the end of September. This latest acquisition follows DISYS’ purchase of two top-tier organizations over the last two years -- Xtreme Consulting Group in 2018, and Princeton Information in 2019.

Both of these acquisitions allowed DISYS to expand its client base and offerings within key markets.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.

About ALTEK Information Technology, Inc. (ALTEK)
ALTEK Information Technology, Inc. (ALTEK) is a certified women-owned, Minority Business Enterprise/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE), founded in 2004. ALTEK brings a strong reputation for providing responsive IT services and solutions to Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies. For more information about ALTEK, please visit https://www.al-tekinc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sandra Schwartzman
Vice President of Public Relations
RMR & Associates
(301) 230 – 0045 x 100
sschwartzman@rmr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
